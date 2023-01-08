Group marks Kwanzaa noting the 7 principles

Kwanzaa, the seven-day holiday created by activist Maulana Karenga and based on African harvest festival traditions, kicked off Dec. 26 at Little Rock's Pyramid Art Books & Custom Framing with a celebration of Umoja (unity), the first principle of the Nguzo Saba.

Pyramid owner Garbo Hearne opened the program by giving the traditional Swahili greeting -- "Habari gani?" or "What's the news?" -- to which attendees were encouraged to respond "Umoja!" -- and explaining Kwanzaa. Leron McAdoo explained what unity means to him, as did three volunteer members of the audience.

The Rev. C.E. McAdoo read the libation statement and the Rev. Dr. Denise Donnell gave a message on unity. Creative expression by Leron McAdoo and a vocal performance by Brooklin Williamson were followed by the lighting of the unity candle by 4-and-a-half-year-old Stoklee Thomas.

The holiday celebration continued with the six other principles of the Nguzo Saba -- Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith) observed at various locations in Little Rock as well as in North Liittle Rock's Argenta district. The Imani ceremony, observed at Afrodesia Studio of Performing Arts, was followed by a Karamu Ya Imani (Feast of Faith) from The House of Mental Eatery.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams