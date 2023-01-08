Gunfire on Chenal hurts woman in car

A woman was injured by gunfire as bullets struck several vehicles on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock on Thursday night, police said.

Police arrived about 8:35 p.m. at 15617 Chenal Parkway after a shots-fired call and met with three people who told them that a person in a vehicle in front of them, going west on Chenal, shot out the window of the vehicle they were in, according to an incident report.

Another victim arrived at the scene and told officers he was driving west on Chenal Parkway when several bullets struck his vehicle.

A third person reported that someone shot at the person's vehicle near the intersection of Chenal Parkway and Loyola Drive, about a mile east of where the other victims reported the shooting. A 25-year-old woman in that vehicle was struck in the arm and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

None of the people in the vehicles that were struck by bullets were injured.

At least one witness reported that the suspect vehicle was a black Dodge Charger.

Officers found shell casings at that intersection, and a fourth person reported having bullets go through the passenger door of her vehicle near there. She reported seeing people in two black vehicles shooting back and forth at each other while going west on Chenal Parkway.

Man, 20, arrested over illegal weapon

Little Rock police late Friday arrested a man who faces a gun charge after they say they encountered him in the vicinity of a homicide scene with a weapon, according to an arrest report.

Yahmet McCoy, 20, of Little Rock is not being charged in the homicide, but was arrested in the vicinity of 9400 Stagecoach Road around 7:30 p.m., a little over an hour after a teenager was fatally shot near that address.

Police say McCoy told them he had a weapon in his backpack, and it turned out to be a short-barreled rifle, which is restricted by law. He is charged with carrying certain prohibited weapons, a felony, and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night.

25-year-old faces five felony counts

Little Rock police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man who was driving a stolen vehicle and then fled on foot while armed, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they tried to stop Rashand Scott, 25, of Little Rock around 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 8220 Geyer Springs Road because he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Scott fled on foot while holding a gun, but he was taken into custody, the report says. A search of the vehicle found Ritalin pills and property reported stolen in a breaking-and-entering incident earlier this year, the report says. The gun Scott was carrying had also been reported stolen, according to the report.

Scott did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday night. He faces five felony counts -- two of theft by receiving and one each of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person and drug possession -- and a misdemeanor fleeing count.

LR man hit with drug, gun charges

A Little Rock man faces felony drug and gun charges after police arrested him after a traffic stop Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they tried to pull over Shyteef Hagler, 28, near 925 S. University Ave., but he fled on foot and was arrested at the War Memorial Park golf course. A search of the vehicle turned up narcotics and a gun, the report states.

Hagler was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night on a $100,000 bond. He faces seven felony charges -- trafficking drugs, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, three drug possession counts and a paraphernalia possession count -- as well as misdemeanor charges of fleeing on foot, refusing to submit to arrest and a traffic citation for improperly changing lanes.