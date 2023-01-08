Hidden Gems: A Book Column introduces new Holmes novel by JBU professor





It's hard to imagine a fictional character -- no matter how tenured or beloved -- who has gone through more iterations than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes.

So what made Miguel Rivera, a retired attorney and assistant professor of criminal justice at John Brown University, think he had a new twist that deserved untangling?

"For several years now I have had a growing desire to add to the canon," he says. "I am a bit of a purist, so I wanted to draft a novel that fit within the canon and that was faithful to the characters, the themes, and the nuances of the Holmes world."

He says his novel, "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Green Dragon," already in print, and the next book he's writing "both fit within certain openings in the canon and explain things mentioned, but not elaborated on, by Doyle. It took me two years to produce the plot. I thought that the plot was good, it fit within the canon, was true to Holmes and his world, and I took the plunge and drafted the novel.

"It is a bit scary to be frank," he adds. "Releasing into the world something that you have spent so much time writing and re-writing, and with new characters that you created and love, is a bit scary. In the end, my wife, Barbara, encouraged me and gave me the confidence to submit the manuscript to a publisher. Barbara also served as my editor, spell checker, and cheerleader. The book is partially dedicated to her."

"Sherlock Holmes and the Case of The Green Dragon" is currently available for purchase at mxpublishing.com and on and after Feb. 10 will also be available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Rivera took a few minutes to answer these questions for our Hidden Gems book column:

Q. When and how did you fall in love with reading? Were mysteries your first love?

A. Reading for me is a way of escaping to new worlds and realities. It is a way to learn and experience new things. It is the most realistic way of becoming somebody else or seeing the world through someone else's eyes. As soon as I could read, I have always had a rigorous appetite for knowledge and the printed word. I was born in 1960 during the height of the space program, so when I started reading, I read about space, the space program, aviation, and then science fiction. In junior high I discovered Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes when I read "The Hound of the Baskervilles." The rest, as they say, is history. I was immediately hooked. For me, no other character resonates like Sherlock Holmes. I have read and re-read the stories more times than I can count.

Q. Where did the idea for "The Case of the Green Dragon" come from?

A. Good question. In Doyle's "The Final Problem," Professor Moriarty visits Holmes at 221B Baker Street. It is a very brief visit in early summer of 1891. During the visit, Moriarty mentions that Holmes had disrupted his plans earlier that year, but he gives no details, and the conversation moves on. I thought about how wonderful it would be to know how Holmes had disrupted Moriarty's plans. We needed a novel about that reference, and so "The Green Dragon" was born. As I said, it took me two years to produce what I thought was an original and good plot. The basic plot eventually came to mind, but I needed a location – a literary hook – to really capture the story and the location. One evening I turned on my computer and the image on the screen was of a lighthouse, and for some reason that image crystallized the location for me and really sparked my imagination. Several hours of research later, and I had a location in the northwest of England, a lighthouse, old ruins, etc. The perfect "Gothic" location for the beginning of the novel and the scene of the crime.

Q. Did the characters come to life in your head? Meaning, did you have Holmes and Moriarty roaming around in your head while you were conceptualizing and writing? And if so, what was that like?

A. Oh yes, and it is wonderful. My process is that I must see an entire chapter in my mind with all the details – location, colors, room details, characters, clothes, smells, lighting, etc., -- just like a movie set -- before I can write. Holmes, Moriarty, Watson, Mrs. Hudson, Miss Rebecca St. John, and all the characters and scenes vividly live within my mind. As the characters became more three dimensional and "lived" within my mind, they began telling me how they wanted to act, what they wanted to say, in certain scenes. I just needed to set the scene, know the basic direction the chapter was going, fill in the scene details in my mind, and then the characters took over and "acted" within the world of that chapter. I wrote and described what they did and spoke. Sometimes I was surprised by how the characters chose to act within the scene. It is really a lot of fun.

Q. Was a visit to England involved in the creation of the novel?

A. A physical visit to England did not happen; however, many hours of research about Tynemouth, England, and London were involved. Lots of internet time spent reading and looking at pictures of locations. I have a large city map of London in the 1890s and spent a lot of time bent over that map. Every location, place, street, etc., is real and as they were in the 1890s. Tynemouth, where a lot of the action happens, is a real city in the northeast of England, as is the lighthouse, the pier, the abbey ruins, etc. Frankly, I feel like I have been there -- to all those locations. The internet is great for being able to give one a detailed perspective of a place without a physical visit. The London of Holmes in my novel is accurate, the locations real, and the street names real. That was important to me.

Q. How did you get published by such a prestigious publisher?

A. I am very blessed to be published by MX Publishing in London. I spent a great deal of time researching publishers and agents. MX Publishing is the world's largest publisher of Sherlock Holmes books, short stories, novels, etc. I was frankly apprehensive to send them my manuscript, but they were great to work with. The editor made suggestions and I did two re-writes, and they accepted the manuscript for publication. They treated me very well, were friendly from the start, are loyal to the canon, and incredibly supportive of their authors. Given the time difference, I learned at 3:30 a.m. one morning that they had accepted my manuscript for publication. I woke my wife up, and we celebrated with hugs and tears. In the end, it is about being brave enough to follow your dream and just go for it.

Q. What's next for you and your characters?

A. I am so glad that you asked. I am currently writing a follow-up novel to "The Green Dragon" which will move the characters that I created, Miss Rebecca St. John and others, into a new clash with Holmes. Again, this new novel will fit into a period in the canon and much of the action takes place five years after the events of "The Green Dragon."

It is very likely that the second book will be published in first half of 2024.

