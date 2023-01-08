Highway crashes kill 2 people in state

Two people died in crashes on Arkansas roads Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jerry Jones, 50, of Dierks died about 9:19 a.m. when the 2011 Buick Enclave he was driving left the roadway of U.S. 278 near Dierks, according to a report. The vehicle crossed back over the highway and struck a tree on the opposite side, overturning.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Kellie McGee, 54, of Bradford was walking in the southbound lane of Arkansas 367 near Tuckerman about 12:05 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Jeep, according to a report.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that it was rainy and the road was wet at the time.