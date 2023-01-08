Hog call gets sophomore pumped up

After experiencing the raucous Walton Arena crowd and the famous Hog call in the University of Arkansas' victory over Missouri on Wednesday night, ESPN top 15 sophomore prospect BJ Davis-Ray is ready for a return visit.

The Razorbacks rallied from a 17-point deficit in the first half and pulled away for a 74-68 victory after outscoring the Tigers 47-34 in the second half

"It was great, the atmosphere was crazy," Davis-Ray said. "I feel like that's how they won the game to be honest. I don't think I've ever been in an environment like that before, that crazy."

Davis-Ray, 6-6, 180 pounds, of Link Academy in Branson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, LSU, Illinois, Tennessee and others. His teammates also made the trip to Fayetteville.

ESPN rates him the No. 13 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class and the No. 4 small forward. His rating of 89 is one point shy of being a 5-star prospect. His only other visit for a game was to Kansas.

He believes the energy of the crowd and the Hog call helped propel the Razorbacks to the win.

"I think it's called the pig chant, that was pretty cool," Davis-Ray said. "Yeah, the Hog call. That was cool. I feel like that brought them back into the game."

It took Davis-Ray a bit to understand what the Hog call was all about.

"I kind of had to hear it a couple of times to figure out what they were saying." Davis-Ray said. "Me and a few of my teammates tried to say it, but yeah, I joined in a little."

Link Academy assistant coach Jake White said Davis-Ray isn't consumed with social media and video games.





"He's a really good kid," White said. "I would say he's an old soul. He's a kid that's not attached to his phone all day, everyday. He doesn't play video games much. He just hangs out with the players, watches movies."

White said Davis-Ray is of high character and is extremely coachable.

"All the teachers here compliment him on how he acts in class and how he performs academically," White said.

Davis-Ray plays with confidence while being a three-level scoring threat.

"A natural scorer to say the least," White said. "He can hit the three ball. He hits floaters in the lane. He has a legitimate mid-range game."

Prior to his visit, Davis-Ray had been eyeing the Hogs.

"I've been watching a lot of college basketball, but Arkansas has been a team I've been watching more lately because of their style of play," Davis-Ray said. "I like their style of play. I appreciated coming to the game for sure."

He sees Arkansas fitting his skillset.

"I feel like they get up and down pretty fast," Davis-Ray said. "I feel like everybody on their team is athletic and can sit down and guard and I feel like I can do that as well at a high level."

Recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. keeps in touch with Davis-Ray's father.

"Ronnie Brewer is always in contact with my dad just telling him about who they're about to play and just keeping him updated on the scores and everything," Davis-Ray said.

When he was asked if his game was similar to any Razorback, Davis-Ray mentioned two former 5-star recruits.

"He wasn't on the court, but a guy named Nick Smith," Davis-Ray said. "I feel like we have pretty similar games. A guy like Anthony Black, he's a two-way player and I feel like that as well."

He plans to make a return visit to Fayetteville.

"I would like to take an official visit up there soon," he said.

