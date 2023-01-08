Honor goes to UAM dean

Brandy Haley, Ph.D., dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, recently received the Sigma Theta Tau International Leadership Award for the Gamma XI chapter.

STTI is the international honor society of nurses and the second-largest nursing organization in the world, according to a news release.

"I'm humbled to be chosen for this leadership award," Haley said. "I aspire to be a leader that serves and empowers others. My team of nursing faculty are the core of my leadership and teach me daily how vital caring, compassion and human dignity are in the lives of each other, our nursing students and our patients."

The STTI Leadership Award is given annually to a nurse leader who enhances the image of professional nursing and promotes the professional development of self and others as evidenced by maintaining competence in nursing, responding to challenges with innovative approaches and providing mentorship in nursing, according to the release.

She recently obtained her certification in the field of nursing education as a Certified Nurse Educator.

Haley began a career in nursing in 1996 as an LPN, and in 2017, she earned her doctoral degree. She focuses her nursing research on the development of empathy and is currently exploring attributes that contribute to the development of empathetic leadership in nursing, according to the release.

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.