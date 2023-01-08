



Happy birthday: Fueled by passion, you'll express yourself, connect with like minds and earn fans. While you like executing the plans of others, and could be a company star, an entrepreneurial urge leads you to succeed in selling your own offerings, too. More highlights: a mentor's help, a number of wild nights and enjoyably disciplined days.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your social life will be happy as long as you stick to what involves you directly. Avoid being a messenger. If you deliver good news, people will expect more of it from you. If you deliver bad news, you'll be associated with it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll want to overpack, obsess about what to say or bring too much to the party. You don't need to. Dare to be a little unprepared. It's not like you're going to space without a suit. The stakes aren't so high, so have some fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Loving another person makes you happy. You don't have to know how the other person feels about you to enjoy the sweetness of loving and a moment of the relationship infused with giddy hope.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In their earliest stages, the dreams, projects and intentions whirring around in your head are smaller than strawberry seeds, but let them sink deeper into your consciousness and they will take root.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let go. A feeling cannot be wrong. Good or bad, it's just information open to interpretation. Allow yourself to feel however you really feel, even if it's negative. Oddly enough, welcoming bad feelings helps you reach better ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's gotten complicated, sure, but you'd be bored without this complexity. The hardest part is figuring out where to start. Once you find your point of entry, challenges become interesting, like solving a fascinating puzzle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Not being "normal" is good because it allows you to see how "normal" has always been a sham. When no one completely fits the definition, what is it really defining?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): So many are too self-involved, oblivious or otherwise limited to give you an accurate reflection of yourself and your ideas. The company of quality people who are observant and interested in you is a true treasure of life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When things start to feel forced, it's a signal that you need more joy. You can have it and still do what's on your agenda for the day. It's the way you do things and not what you do that matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): One of the simplest ways to increase your involvement with the task at hand or the people around you is to ask questions. Your skill for coming up with the fun, appropriate and thought-provoking ones will open the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listening, reading and research will help you do the critical thinking that will change your game. The clouds will part, the fog will lift, and you'll get a crisp perspective on a formerly mystifying subject.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): One secret shared with a friend is a bond. Many secrets shared is blackmail fodder. When in doubt, mum's the word. Change the subject. Keep your stories light and your timing opportune.

WALTZ OF THE CAT MOON: The cosmic ballroom features three waltzes of good fortune and enough room on the dance floor for all takers. No need to couple up; just step into the dazzle of lights and move like you do. The Leo moon encourages creativity like an enlightened parent, a generous audience and a reassuring collaborator.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: This day in 1935 welcomed The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll to the world. Despite the rumors, Elvis never does really leave the building, a recent case in point being the much-acclaimed Baz Luhrmann movie “Elvis.” Presley was born when the sun, Mercury and Venus were all in powerful Capricorn, contrasted by a sensitive, empathetic Pisces moon and lucky Jupiter in sensational Scorpio. Fun fact: It’s estimated that Elvis currently has from 250,000-400,000 impersonators worldwide from singers to skydivers.



