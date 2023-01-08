Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
In the news

In the news

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

• Katelyn McClure, who's serving a one-year federal term for helping raise more than $400,000 in an online donation hoax, was sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges and barred from ever working again as a New Jersey public employee.

• Amelia Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, claimed her part-time position at the publicly funded network was eliminated after reporting about claims of mistreatment of disabled people under the care of the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

• Jose Dones, a community relations officer for the Philadelphia Police Department, would regularly change his pants in the middle of the office, instead of using a locker room or bathroom, according to the federal lawsuit filed by a female colleague.

• Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, has been released after her arrest for refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in which her daughter was fatally shot by police.

• Le Mell Harlston, of University City, Mo., was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for five counts of bank fraud and nine counts of misuse of a Social Security number, and ordered to repay $650,000 that he took in from covid-19 pandemic relief-related fraud.

• Pat McDonald, the Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches an estimated $1.1 billion he encourages "players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run."

• Shankar Mishra, former vice president of Wells Fargo's Indian subsidiary, faces several charges, including sexual harassment and obscenity, in connection with claims that he urinated on a 72-year-old woman during a flight from New York to New Delhi, Indian police said.

• Volker Turk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, called for an investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people in northwest Burkina Faso, noting in a statement that it should be "prompt, thorough, impartial and transparent."

• Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce site Alibaba, will no longer have "control over Ant Group," the leading Chinese financial technology provider he also founded, a statement read.

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT