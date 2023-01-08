• Katelyn McClure, who's serving a one-year federal term for helping raise more than $400,000 in an online donation hoax, was sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges and barred from ever working again as a New Jersey public employee.

• Amelia Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, claimed her part-time position at the publicly funded network was eliminated after reporting about claims of mistreatment of disabled people under the care of the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

• Jose Dones, a community relations officer for the Philadelphia Police Department, would regularly change his pants in the middle of the office, instead of using a locker room or bathroom, according to the federal lawsuit filed by a female colleague.

• Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, has been released after her arrest for refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in which her daughter was fatally shot by police.

• Le Mell Harlston, of University City, Mo., was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for five counts of bank fraud and nine counts of misuse of a Social Security number, and ordered to repay $650,000 that he took in from covid-19 pandemic relief-related fraud.

• Pat McDonald, the Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches an estimated $1.1 billion he encourages "players to keep within their entertainment budget and enjoy this jackpot run."

• Shankar Mishra, former vice president of Wells Fargo's Indian subsidiary, faces several charges, including sexual harassment and obscenity, in connection with claims that he urinated on a 72-year-old woman during a flight from New York to New Delhi, Indian police said.

• Volker Turk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, called for an investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people in northwest Burkina Faso, noting in a statement that it should be "prompt, thorough, impartial and transparent."

• Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce site Alibaba, will no longer have "control over Ant Group," the leading Chinese financial technology provider he also founded, a statement read.