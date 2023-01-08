Landri Nicole McGregorQuinn Gregory Gasaway

Coors Field in Denver was the setting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, for the marriage of Landri Nicole McGregor and Quinn Gregory Gasaway. The bride's godfather, Todd Tedford, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Lori and the late Keli McGregor of Lakewood, Colo. She is the granddaughter of Brian and the late Margaret McGregor of Lakewood and Barbara Evans of Golden, Colo., and the late Randy Hunt.

Shannon and Greg Gasaway of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of Joe and the late Lorene Glancy of Little Rock and Nina and Joe Gasaway of Carlisle.

The ceremony site was decorated with arrangements of white roses. Music was by vocalist Blair Joyce.

The bride wore a sleeveless fit-and-flair sequined gown with a scoop neckline and low back. Her bouquet was filled with white roses, hydrangeas and ranunculus.

Serving as matron of honor was Jordan Goergen of Golden and maid of honor was Taylor McGregor of Chicago, sisters of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Maddie Griffin of Littleton, Colo.; Caroline Rosenthal and Caroline Hyde, both of Dallas; Layne Winn of New York; Caroline Soster of Fayetteville; Kynlee Lepke of Arvada, Colo., and Talya Fieselman of Durango, Colo., cousins of the bride; Lauren Hackney of Alexandria, Va.; Kelsey McKay of Denver; and Catherine Brosseau of Washington. They wore black velvet gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Baylor Goergen and Keli Goergen of Golden, niece and nephew of the bride.

Serving as the groom's best men were Evan Adams of Little Rock and Zach Musgraves of Fayetteville. Groomsmen were Alan Gasaway, cousin of the groom, and Jacob Carter, Phil Gore and Ryan Taylor, all of Little Rock; Trevor Gasaway of Cross Plains, Tenn., cousin of the groom; Liam Nahill of Washington; Austin Huett of Bentonville; Logan McGregor of St. Petersburg, Fla., brother of the bride; Austin Brown of Cleveland; and J.B. Maus of Morrilton.

A black and gold New Year's Eve theme reception was held at Coors Field. Music was by Raising Cain of Boulder, Colo.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in marketing and supply chain management and was named a Walton College Outstanding Graduate. She is a fall candidate for master's of business administration from the University of Maryland and is a senior sourcing specialist at Nestle.

The groom is also a UA graduate with a bachelor's degree in history and political science. He is a political strategist at National Public Affairs and a spring candidate for a master's degree in political science from George Washington University.

After a wedding trip to Dubai and Maldives, the couple will live in Alexandria.