We did it to ourselves

George Santos sadly illustrates the swamp American politics has become: a psychologically disturbed political world untethered from the reality of basic factual truth. Lies are back-filled with self-enhancing fantasies. Adolescent political theater and obstructive tribalism, rather than public service, is gaining the upper hand.

It is indeed a bitter pill to open our eyes to the political chicanery and accept the chagrin of being played. However, we must remember that our voting choices have contributed to the political swamp. We have shown a preference, particularly in primaries, for those cultural warriors who shouted the loudest about crushing the other team. What really gets crushed is the Christian value of compassion.

We've become psychologically lazy, projecting our dark motives onto the opposing party and thereby sitting back comfortably reveling in our moral superiority and justifying our deep disdain. In voting from a cultural-war perspective, truth and decency become casualties of the win-at-any-cost attitude. As a result, we end up with character-flawed, drama-seeking streetfighters rather than those capable of smart, common-sense governance.

It requires sober self-reflection to admit that we have substantially created, by our unwise candidate selections, the mess in Washington that evokes our disgust. Whether we are mostly red or blue in our political preferences, character always matters.

Perhaps, if enough of us lay down our warrior ways and become more thoughtful about candidate selection, the values of integrity, decency and collaborative problem-solving can again thrive in American politics. Well, if those are still our values ...

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

World inflation rates

Yes, there is inflation. It is not comfortable, but it is also not a political issue. Do not take my word for it; take two minutes to Google inflation rates around the world. America has one of the very lowest, which proves this is an international issue and one that we the people of the United States find ourselves much better positioned.

So instead of arguing about what your country isn't doing for you, be grateful for what it has and continues to do. If this is "Biden's inflation," then he is managing better than pretty much every other world leader, and he is doing it with Democrats and Republicans.

This year perhaps you might pledge to see across the aisle yourself and stop condemning anyone who doesn't agree with you. After all, we are each striving for the exact same goal: to be happy. Don't be a drain on anyone else's. Because this inflation, as all others, will pass!

RHONDA PATTON

Roland

Agree, up to a point

I agree with Star Parker (editorial page, Jan. 5) that George Santos is a "product of the troubling and dangerous state of affairs in our nation today," but unlike Parker, I recognize that Santos is aligned with the party that has the greatest trouble understanding reality and telling the truth; Santos is a Republican.

EARL RAMSEY

Little Rock

Improving Arkansas

I was very impressed by the profile of Jesse Gatewood, volunteer of the year.

If Sarah Huckabee Sanders is serious about improving Arkansas, all of Arkansas, I believe this man should be an adviser.

CHRIS WILLIS

Siloam Springs

A useless endeavor

I noticed the talk of changing time in the spring and fall is coming up again. I never have figured out the reason we do this. The fact is, we have the same number of hours of daylight no matter which way we do it.

JOHN P. SELIG

Corning

Why Democrat won

The story on Walter Hussman retiring from the Democrat-Gazette brought back a lot of memories. I was transferred to Little Rock with J.C. Penney, to University Mall in 1982. I became assistant manager of the store and, as such, handled the advertising for both JCP stores in Little Rock and North Little Rock. When I got to Little Rock in 1982, the newspaper war was just heating up. Most of our ads went to the Gazette, but we started to duplicate most of everything in both papers.

In the story that was published last Sunday, Mr. Hussman was quoted as saying the people at the Gazette had gotten "arrogant." I don't want to upset any business acquaintances from so long ago, so I will say the Gazette had gotten, at least, complacent. As the months and years progressed, it became apparent to me that our business meant more to the Democrat than it did to the Gazette.

The Democrat people were in our store and in my office several times a month. I had many lunches with the management of the Democrat, good guys of integrity, such as John Morgan, John Mobbs, and even Paul Smith. I also met some of the "news-side" people of the paper, such as Wally Hall, John Robert Starr, and even met Mr. Hussman several times.

The article spelled out how the Democrat won the newspaper war in detail, but I believe the people I mentioned were the most important reason they won. As all really good managers, Walter Hussman knew how to get the best people in the best jobs for them and the paper. Congratulations to Mr. Hussman!

JAY COOK

Cabot

Still beloved memory

About 35 years ago Charles Allbright wrote in the paper about our 8-year-old grandson, Zachary Brewer. We took him to cut down a live Christmas tree. Zach insisted on cutting the tree by himself, so Harlan handed him the saw. Zach laid down under the scratchy tree, took two or three swipes with the saw, stood up, handed his grandfather the saw and said, "Here, Hardad, you cut down the tree and I'll yell timber."

This is still a favorite memory in our family.

HARLAN and NANCY WEBER

Little Rock