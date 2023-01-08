Lineman left his mark in drive for 5

Tyler Mosley has never been the biggest player on the field.

He's shared the field with countless current and future NCAA Division I players during his three years on the varsity level, but that hasn't slowed down the 5-10, 240-pound lineman. If anything, it's pushed him to find a way around any disadvantage he may have.

"I might be shorter than everyone else, but I don't let that defeat me," said Mosley, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Defensive Player of the Year. "I don't let that define the way that I play the game. I know I'm going to attack them, and if I attack I normally do good. ... I don't let the height or weight difference stop me from playing my game."

Bryant won its fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship in 2022, defeating Bentonville 36-7 in the title game. The Hornets were led by Mosley and the rest of their defense all season, holding all opponents to 21 points or less, including six to 10 points or less.

The senior, who helped lead Bryant to a 37-1 record in his three seasons, had 73 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 2022. He was a terror in the backfield with 25 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.

"I have people all the time tell me their favorite player was Tyler Mosley because he made plays all over the field," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "It didn't matter where on the field he's lined up, he was gonna get to the football. I think his effort, his attitude, his passion for trying to make a play every play is what separates him from the other guys."

James said the difference between Mosley and everyone else on the field is his motor. But that wasn't always the case.

He played sparingly for most of his sophomore season, eventually getting some playing time by the end of the year. As a junior, he was a rotational player along the front line as the Hornets won their fourth consecutive title.

Mosley, with the help of the Hornets' coaching staff, put extra emphasis on his conditioning prior to the 2022 season, and it paid off. He led the Hornets in tackles and was a mainstay on the defensive line.

Whether playing time was there or not, Mosley said there's no place he would have rather been.

"I just had to stay positive because I knew Bryant was the best team, and there's no better place to go to," Mosley said. "At Bryant, I'm competing with the best of the best, so I just told myself every time I go on the field, I'm gonna give it my all and it paid off."

Mosley had no true position. As one of the strongest players on the team, he played inside to be a run-stuffer. As one of the fastest linemen on the team, he played on the edge and harassed opposing backfields. Wherever James asked him to play, Mosley made plays.

"I don't think there was a game where he didn't show up," James said. "He was probably our most consistent football player, especially on the front side, all year long. He did well against the run. He did well against the pass. He did well when we had him inside. He did well when we had him outside. ... It really didn't matter what we saw [from other teams], I thought he was effective."

Mosley said he wants to continue playing football at the next level and has gotten interest from in-state schools such as the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Henderson State. He received an offer June 12 from Hendrix College.

While his time playing for the Hornets is over, Mosley said he's excited about his future as he takes what he learned into his next adventure.

"I'm very proud of the mark we made," Mosley said. "We're setting the bar high for next year's people. There's no better way to go out. I got my ring, we did our thing and I feel like there's no better ending than that. I did my part; I just want the next generation to keep it up.

"Bryant made me who I am. And I appreciate everything they did."