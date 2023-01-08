Lions’ Brown leads University of Arkansas at Fort Smith with 19.7 points per game

One step forward, one step back.

That seems to be the routine for the UAFS men's basketball team. Standout guard Payton Brown opened up 2023 with a 27-point outburst during the team's 83-75 overtime win over the University of Texas at Tyler last week.

But Brown, the former Waldron great, was held to six points (3-of-9 from the field) during the Lions' 71-56 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday night. UAFS (7-7, 3-5 in the Lone Star Conference) was scheduled to play Texas A&M-Larado on Saturday.

The Lions return home Thursday for a brief two-game homestand against St. Mary's University and St. Edward's University, before embarking on a four-game trip to Wichita Falls, Texas; Lawton, Okla.; and Tyler and Dallas.

After Brown struggled with 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting from the field in the Lions' 66-48 loss to Angelo State on Dec. 8, he poured in 29 points (5-for-11 from the 3-point line) during the team's 68-63 win over UT Permian Basin on Dec. 10.

After scoring 39 points, including 6-of-11 from the 3-point line, in the Lions' win over Ouachita Baptist on Nov. 26, Brown had been just 6-for-23 in the last three games leading up to the win over UT Permian Basin.

But UAFS has had only two winning streaks of more than two games this season.

Brown, who leads the Lions with 19.7 points per game, averaged 31.2 points per game while in high school. He totaled 2,775 career points and averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He's currently averaging 2.4 rebounds per game for the Lions.

Brewer leads Duquesne

Tevin Brewer scored eight points in Duquesne's 79-70 win over Virginia Commonwealth University this week.

The former Northside guard is averaging 7.2 points per game while appearing in 12 of the team's 16 games. The Dukes, 12-4 overall, are currently 2-1 in the Atlantic 10.

Brewer, who recently dished out six assists during a win over Rhode Island, leads Duquesne with 3.5 assists per game.

Brewer, a graduate assistant, finished 3-for-6 from the field during Wednesday's victory. He was 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

Brewer led the Grizzlies to the 2018 state championship. After one season at Coffeyville Junior College, he played three seasons at Florida International before being awarded a fifth year (covid) by the NCAA.

Mann handler

Cejay Mann has fit in nicely with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Drovers. He had a career-high 26 points (11-of-17 from the field) during the team's 102-84 win over Southwestern Christian on Dec. 10.

But Mann, who is averaging 10.4 points per game, has had his highs and lows, too. On Dec. 1, he poured in a career-high 26 points during the team's Dec. 10 win over Southwestern Christian. Nine days earlier, he was 0-for-6 from the field with eight assists during a win over Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Mann, who has started 10 of the 14 games for the Drovers this season, hit seven points (3-for-7 from the field) during the team's 95-86 loss to Langston University on Thursday.

USAO (9-5, 6-2) will host Panhandle State Thursday.

Gray matters

Hendrix freshman Megan Gray (Greenwood) was held to three points in Thursday's 61-41 loss to Rhodes College.

Gray also had three assists and one rebound during the Lady Warriors' loss.

Gray had matched her career-high with 12 points in last week's 65-57 win over the University of the Ozarks. Gray had four rebounds and three assists in the win over the Lady Eagles.

A two-time 5A state champion for Greenwood coach Clay Reeves, Gray was a two-time all-conference selection and a distinguished GHS graduate.

Gray, who has started all 11 games she's appeared in, is averaging 5.9 points per game for the Lady Warriors (3-9). Hendrix will host Millsaps College on Jan. 13.

Douglas scoring big

It's been an up-and-down season for Tiya Douglas and the Austin Peay State Governors. After snapping a three-game losing streak before the Christmas Holidays, the Governors climbed back over the .500 mark this week with a 62-43 win over Queens, N.C.

Douglas scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point line. Douglas is 7-of-11 over her last two games.

Austin Peay (6-6) dropped to 1-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play Thursday by falling at Kennesaw State, 66-57. Douglas matched her season-high in Thursday's loss to the Owls with 14 points.

Douglas is averaging 7.9 points per game for the Governors.

Kelley hits 4 in win

Loryn Kelley scored four points during the team's blowout win over Avila University (Kansas City) last week. Kelley, who had earlier scored a career-high 10 points during a Nov. 8 win over Presentation, is averaging 3.8 points per game this season while appearing in five games.

The former Alma standout saw action in just one game during the 2021-22 season. Kelley was 2-for-5 from the field with two rebounds and an assist during the team's win over Avila.

Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa) is 11-4 overall and 7-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Chargers travel to Jamestown, N.D., this coming Wednesday.

Rebounding Releford

Sophomore Tamaury Releford (Northside) pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds during the Connors State Cowboys win over Oklahoma Wesleyan last month. The unbeaten Cowboys (14-0) travel to Redlands Community College this week.

Releford is averaging 11.4 points per game for the Cowboys basketball team.

Releford had 14 points in the team's win over National Park on Dec. 3.

The former Northside standout, who transferred to Connors from Eastern Oklahoma State, had a season-high 17 points in the Cowboys win over Independence Community College on Nov. 8. The 6-8 forward was an all-conference selection at Fayetteville and Northside.

McGhee playing well

Zoie McGhee (Alma) scored four points and grabbed a pair of rebounds in North Ark's 95-75 loss to Connors State on Thursday.

The Lady Pioneers led the Cowgirls at the half by three but were outscored in the final half 55-32.

McGhee, a sophomore, is averaging 5.9 points per game for the Lady Pioneers (4-6). She's also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

North Ark travels to Sedalia, Mo. Wednesday to play State Fair College.

Free Throws

Abby Summitt (Greenwood) pulled down a rebound in UAFS' loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday. The Lady Lions (3-11, 1-7) have lost five straight games, including all eight road games. ... Haitiana Releford (Northside) scored 11 points in Connors State's win over North Ark on Thursday.. ... University of the Ozark's Dillon Cheater (Sallisaw) had eight points off the bench during the Eagles' 101-80 loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday night. Ozarks, which started the season with seven wins in eight games, has now dropped five straight. ... Makya Perryman (Muldrow) scored 14 points in the University of the Ozarks' 65-57 loss to Hendrix last week. ... Taelon Peter (Alma) had 11 points in Arkansas Tech's 86-75 win over Southeastern Oklahoma. The Wonder Boys (6-5) are 4-1 in the GAC. They return home Jan. 12 to face Southern Nazarene.