LIVE! A Music Calendar

Paul Cauthen, whose new album "Country Coming Down" is out now, performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 with Early James at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. General admission is $35 and increases to $40 the night of the show. Mezzanine access is $50, $120 for general admission four pack at majesticfortsmith.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with River Valley Comics starts at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd.

• Jackie Darlene plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Between the Plants and Me happens at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

• Libby Starks performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Sallisaw Drifters play at 5 p.m. and Johnny Dale Roberts at 9 p.m. Jan. 13; John Dooly performs at 5 p.m. and FM Live at 9 p.m. Jan. 14 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd., Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Steve Trevino performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Ashley McBryde performs at 8 p.m. Feb.24; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.