LIVE! Music includes Walmart AMP concerts and more for 2023

So much good music is on the horizon this year. Here's a just a small roundup of what's to come in 2023.

Mavis Staples, Caamp, Sierra Ferrell, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Miko Marks, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle and more will take the stage for the Fresh Grass music festival at the Momentary, May 19-20.

Walmart AMP has announced Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28.

At the Walton Arts Center, Elio Villafranca & Friends share the Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience on Jan. 27, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y is March 4 and Brianna Thomas Sextet perform April 7 for the Starrlight Jazz Club series. Also coming up at Walton Arts Center are the Browns on Jan. 14, Time for Three on Jan. 24, The Music of Sam Cooke: The King of Soul on Jan. 30, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives March 10, David Sedaris on April 25 and Tig Notaro on June 23, just to name a few.

Rick Ross headlines a busy spring at JJ's Live in Fayetteville. He plays at 7:30 p.m. March 3. Also coming up this spring at JJ's Live are St. Paul and the Broken Bones Feb. 1; Ian Munsick on March 4; Jerry Cantrell on March 5; Flogging Molly March 7; Riley Green March 10; Drive-By Truckers with Margo Cilker March 19; Brice Vine April 1; Third Eye Blind April 5; Dawes April 11; Judah and the Lion April 15; The Wood Brothers April 18; Umphrey's McGee April 19 and Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20.

On The Map will host Big Thief on Feb. 10; Water Liars with The Phlegms on March 25; Tenci on April 9; shame on May 28, all at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Gar Hole Records hosts Creekbed Carter Hogan, Eryn Brothers and John Charles & the Cold Cuts Jan. 21; Natural Lite and Sad Palomino Feb. 5; and GOON and Teethe Feb. 17 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

Opal Agafia's Ozark Mountain Soul Festival heats up this summer at The Farm in Eureka Springs, June 15-17.

Keep an eye out for Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith July 28-29. Coming up in the River Valley, Jason Boland and the Stragglers perform on Feb. 3, Chapel Hart on Feb. 4, Chris Cagle on Feb. 18 and Ashley McBryde on Feb. 24 to round out a busy February at TempleLive in Fort Smith. Look out for Jo Dee Messina in April. Over at The Majestic Wade Bowen performs Jan. 21 and Paul Cauthen plays a rescheduled show on Feb. 4.

There's more to come. Keep an eye out for future listings here in What's Up!

BENTONVILLE

• Mildenhall, The Flipoff Pirates and Fight Dream perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; The Bound for Beale fundraiser featuring Buddy Shute and the Motivators, The Jeff Horton Band and The Downtown Livewires starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; Ana Popovic performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

• Tuesday Night Jazz featuring Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet starts at 7 p.m. every Tuesday; Randall Shreve performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; and The Irie Trio plays reggae every Thursday at Undercroft (basement of Preacher's Son) 210 N.W. A St. undercroftbar.com/events.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• The Ozark Mountain Music Festival festival featuring Lindsay Lou, Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel, Eureka Strings, Gary Lawrance, Casey and the Atta Boys, Don & Roy, Astyn Barbaree, Haymakers, JP Stringfield, "Icky" Ichniowski, Dusty Rust, Danny Spain Gang, Gravel Yard, Dale Kellerson, Doug Myerscough, Grace Stormont, Steve Jones and Good Morning Bedlam will be Jan. 19-22 at Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St. Ticket information and more at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

• Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; The Bison perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; Grace Stormont plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; March to August performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Jenna & Troy play at 7 p.m Feb. 4; Shilah Molina and The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Bryan Copeland performs at 7 p.m Feb. 11; Sebastian Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24; 96 Miles perform at 7 p.m. March 3 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

• The Bottom of the Barrel performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Anitra Jay plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Circle of Thirds performs at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Brick Fields performs at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. brickfieldsmusic.com

• Amos Cochran will perform at noon Jan. 13 in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library for KUAF's The Lunch Hour with food provided by 641.Deli.

• Frost Fest featuring Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad, The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. facebook.com/fossilcovebrewing

• Peach Blush, Little Baby Tendencies and The Phlegms play at 8 p.m. Jan. 7; Creekbed Carter Hogan, Eryn Brothers and John Charles & the Cold Cuts perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Natural Lite and Sad Palomino perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; GOON and Teethe play at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Rachel B performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 13; Cherise Carver plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 17; Jeremiah Griffin performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 19; acoustic picking circle starts at 2 p.m. Jan. 22; Maple Street performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 31; at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• The 5 Browns perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; Time for Three performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 24; at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• A Ronnie Hawkins Tribute show with Rd Olsen, Tony Redman, Tina Cossey and others happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 8; Happy Hour with The Hardtops starts at 6 p.m. and 90LB Wrench plays at 9 p.m. Jan. 13; Buku & G-Rex perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Happy Hour with Uncrowned Kings starts at 6 p.m. and That 1 Guy performs at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Keller Williams plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; Maggie Rose performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 26; happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. and Casey Donahew performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 27; Gin & Juice: A 90s Hip Hop Party with Amor starts at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• St. Paul & The Broken Bones perform Feb. 1; Rick Ross plays March 3; Ian Munsick on March 4; and Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Protohive, Fleure and Bellwether Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; Scott Collins, Ted Hammig and the Campaign and Kary Middleton perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

• Jesse Dean performs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22; Good Medicine performs from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road.

FORT SMITH

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; The Iguanas play March 30 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

• Jason Boland & The Stragglers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Chapel Hart performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18; Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour starts at 8 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Boys From Oklahoma featuring Gannon Fremin & The CC Rev, Noah Bowman and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Wade Bowen plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Carson Jeffrey and The Lowdown Drifters play at 8 p.m. Feb. 10; Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17; Pony Bradshaw performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Chas Elstner performs at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. Jan. 14; a River Valley Comics Showcase hosted by Chase Myska and featuring Dan Alten, Kyle Gilbert, Trever Carreon and Bair happens at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Patti Steel performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at TXAR House, 330 S. First St. pattisteel.com

• Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

• Sip & Sing with 96 Miles happens at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale.

• Natural State Comedy welcomes Jeremy Hellwig and Casey Paulsen Jan. 12; Dan Alten Jan. 19; Joe Pettis Jan. 26; Joe Fernandez Feb. 2; Richard Douglas Jones Feb. 9, a RodeoBookClub Takeover Feb. 16 and Andrew Frank Feb. 23. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• The Swade Diablos perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Stonehorse performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 13; Audio Crush plays at 9 p.m. Jan. 14 at Seven; and Josh Turner performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

