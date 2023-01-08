Malvern RB makes strong return

Malvern running back Jalen Dupree's 2021 season was cut short, and he spent this past season making the most of every snap.

He had played 12 games that sophomore season, rushed 229 times and totaled 1,607 yards, but when a teammate fell on his right ankle at the end of a run in the Leopards' playoff victory over Rivercrest, he knew immediately something was wrong and that his season was likely over.

Dupree hobbled off the field after the play but spent that night in a hospital as doctors found a broken bone in his ankle. While he sat in a hospital bed, Rivercrest scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to win 28-21 and eliminate Malvern from the playoffs.

Dupree said he didn't want his 2022 season to end as abruptly as the one prior, so he took his game to the next level.

The junior rushed 301 times for 2,828 yards, 41 touchdowns and was the driving force behind Malvern winning the Class 4A championship -- its first state title since 1993.

"He's everything you want out of a high school football player," Malvern Coach JD Plumlee said of Dupree, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Offensive Player of the Year. "He doesn't need any of the bells and whistles, he just wants to go out and play football."

In the championship game, Dupree rushed for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns on a career-high 35 carries. That yardage total was the second-most all-time in a championship game behind Strong's Kenneth Dixon 328 yards in 2011.

Dupree rushed for 200 yards or more in a game eight times in 2022 which was the fifth-most of any player in state history.

Plumlee said Dupree's large workload, particularly in the championship game, was no accident. With fewer and fewer games left to play, Plumlee said he wanted the ball in one of his best playmaker's hands as often as possible.

"I told Jalen, and we kind of had a running joke that he could be sore and beat up [at the end of the game] because there is no film tomorrow," Plumlee said. "

Dupree and Malvern were aided by the emergence of quarterback Cedric Simmons. The senior totaled 3,878 yards of offense to create a dynamic backfield duo for the Leopards that caused headaches for opposing coaches.

"We could run, we had a great quarterback; either take the run or we're gonna throw it over you," Dupree said of what made Malvern so difficult to defend.

Whether it's his offensive line, including first-team all-state lineman Vinny Winters, tight end Kealen Juniel or the coaching staff, Dupree is the first to pass credit around.

"He's just a guy that didn't want to be the full highlight reel," Plumlee said. "You know, he didn't, he didn't like all that. He likes the team's success. ... So we had to kind of get him to smile. He's a man of few words, but he was not gonna relax until we won a state championship. ... I'm gonna be a Jalen Dupree fan the rest of my life, that's for sure."

Plumlee said Dupree is a role model for the younger Malvern players and even his own son.

"He's showing these younger kids that you guys can be just like me, you know, hard work and dedication," Plumlee said. "My son's 13 and was the ball boy on the sidelines every Friday night, and he got to see Jalen and how hard he works, how good of a teammate he is. That's a true legacy to show those young guys what it's all about."

While Dupree has his senior season left and load up on interest from colleges, he's already received scholarship offers from Colorado State and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.