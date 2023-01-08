Medical, dental consultancy service opens Women’s Hospital receives award

Medical, dental consultancy service opens

AMB Technology LLC -- a new company in Northwest Arkansas -- opened recently to help medical/dental offices increase revenue and lower costs using a blend of software and services. Mikal Murders is the founder of the firm. The new company will handle the insurance billing process for health care practices including filing claims, following rejected or denied claims and collecting unpaid claims.

Women's Hospital receives award

Press Ganey has named Willow Creek Women's Hospital a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

