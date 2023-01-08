National Weather Service confirms tornado touchdown in Union County

EL DORADO -- The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a tornado touched down in Union County on Monday.

Local officials suspected a tornado had hit west of Norphlet after a resident in the area reported seeing "circular rotation of a cloud that came down," Union County Emergency Management Director Bruce Goff said Tuesday.

Surveyors from the weather service made it to the site in the late afternoon on Wednesday, where, according to a news release, they found evidence of an EF-1 tornado.

According to the weather service, the tornado's path was a quarter mile long, and it had a maximum width of 350 yards. Winds reached 105 mph, according to the preliminary report.

The tornado touched down around the 900 block of Shady Grove Road and continued up along Murphy Loop, west of Arkansas 7.

Goff estimated on Tuesday that 16 to 20 residences were damaged, along with a workshop that was completely destroyed.

"Several buildings had damage to the roof or siding," Goff said.

No injuries were reported.

The weather service reported that it also found evidence of a tornado in Union Parish, La., approximately 54 miles south of Norphlet.

On Tuesday, the weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado also struck the Jessieville area in Garland County on Monday afternoon.

The Jessiville School District campus was struck, two staff members suffered minor injuries and several other structures in the county were also damaged.