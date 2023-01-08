Next in line?





Stuck around St. Petersburg

When I saw it was a time for a change.

Killed the tsar and his ministers,

Anastasia . . . screamed in vain.

--The Rolling Stones

Wouldn't the Romanovs be surprised! This whole communism thing was supposed to do away with monarchies and bloodline-based leadership. Among other things.

The Bolsheviks who did away with the tsar's government made sure his line wouldn't continue. Nicholas II, his wife, and their five kids were shot and bayoneted to death on the orders of the revolutionaries in 1918. Communism would bring a new way of governing the masses! No more kings! No more family dynasties!

Or that was the idea.

The Kims in North Korea are on their third hereditary head of state. And planning for a fourth.

As if Kim Jong Un--the Supreme Leader of North Korea and the General Secretary of the Workers' Party, and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the party and the President of State Affairs of the country and Supreme Commander of the armed forces there--isn't busy enough, he's also been on a PR kick of late, promoting a daughter.

In recent weeks, a small young lady--apparently 9 or 10 years old, or thereabouts--has made appearances with Lil' Kim, especially, it should be noted, at military and missile test sites. State media (there is no other kind in North Korea) hasn't revealed the young lady's name yet. But only addresses her as Lil' Kim's "most beloved daughter."

South Korean spooks have ID'd her as Kim Ju-ae, Lil' Kim's second child. Call her Liller Kim.

According to The New York Times: "Outside analysts quickly noted that she was described as 'beloved' and had been chosen to represent the next generation of the Kim family. They were also intrigued by Mr. Kim's decision to introduce her at a missile test site, highlighting the link between the Kim family and the North's weapons program.

"The speculation around succession deepened when Ju-ae joined her father again, this time in late November for a group photo with missile engineers. She was dressed more formally for the occasion, with a long black coat and fur collar, her hand nestled on her father's shoulder as he sat in front of the crowd of cheering engineers. Top generals bowed before her."

A little early for a succession plan? For most families perhaps. But the Kims have their own way of doing things.

Kim Jong Un leapfrogged a couple of brothers when his father, Kim Jong Il, made it known that his youngest son was his choice to carry on the country's business. (Unless another country gave him "the business" first.)

Back then, Kim Jong Un was in his 20s. But--this according to analysts--Kim Jong Il saw something in the young man that just screamed bloody dictator. Or, as the more diplomatic sources told the papers, Kim the Elder saw in Kim the Younger a "domineering attitude." Which is good enough for government work in Pyongyang.

What does Lil' Kim see in Liller Kim these days? We might not want to know.

Meanwhile, in the buildings behind the subjects of state media photographs, there has been a testing spree taking place. A testing spree of nightmares. Kim Jong Un has ordered an "exponential" expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal. He wants a more powerful ICBM, the better to possibly reach another hemisphere. And per the AP, he wants more tactical nuclear weapons aimed at South Korea.

Lil' Kim is 39 years old. The actuary tables say he'll be around for years.

So maybe there's a silver lining here. If he's planning on a succession this early, then he's planning that his government stays around long enough to pass the baton to a new Kim one day. Which necessarily means that he's not planning on destroying his government--with the rest of the peninsula.

One hopes he's at least that sane.