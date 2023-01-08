No. 22 Auburn 73, No. 13 Arkansas 59
ARKANSAS (12-3, 1-2 SEC)
;M;FG;FGA;30FGA;FT-FTA;O-D-T;PF;A;TO;B;S;PTS
Black;30;5-11;0-3;13-16;3-4-7;4;4;4;1;1;23
Council;36;5-15;2-6;2-2;1-1-2;1;1;3;1;0;14
Davis;25;1-5;0-2;0-0;0-2-2;2;2;1;0;0;2
Walsh;32;2-10;0-3;2-4;4-6-10;4;2;2;1;0;6
Makhi Mitchell;22;3-4;0-0;0-3;1-6-7;2;0;1;2;0;6
Pinion;14;0-1;0-1;0-0;0-1-1;2;0;0;0;1;0
Graham;12;2-6;0-0;1-5;3-3-6;2;0;1;0;0;5
Dunning;1;0-1;0-1;0-0;0-0-0;0;0;0;0;0
Johnson;20;0-2;0-0;1-2;3-2-5;3;0;0;0;2;1
Makhel Mitchell;7;1-1;0-0;0-0;0-2-2;1;0;1;0;0;2
Ford;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0-0-0;0;0;0;0;0
;;;;;2-1-3;;;1
Totals;200;19-56;2-16;19-32;17-28-45;21;9;14;5;4;59
Field-goal percentage 33.9. Three-point percentage 12.5. Free-throw percentage 59.4. Dead-ball rebounds 9.
AUBURN (12-3, 2-1 SEC)
;M;FG;FGA;30FGA;FT-FTA;O-D-T;PF;A;TO;B;S;PTS
Green;29;5-8;2-4;7-9;0-3-3;1;5;3;0;3;19
Williams;20;2-4;1-2;4-4;1-0-1;3;2;0;1;0;9
Broome;30;5-12;0-1;0-1;1-9-10;3;2;2;6;1;10
Moore;21;1-2;0-0;0-0;2-2-4;4;0;1;0;0;2
Jasper;20;2-5;0-2;1-1;0-1-1;4;1;0;0;1;5
Johnson;20;2-10;0-4;0-0;1-1-2;1;1;0;0;1;4
Donaldson;11;1-3;1-1;0-0;0-0-0;1;0;0;0;0;3
Traore;6;0-1;0-1;0-0;0-0-0;1;0;1;0;0;0
Flanigan;32;5-9;3-6;5-6;1-7-8;0;2;1;0;2;18
Cardwell;10;1-1;0-0;0-0;1-0-1;2;0;0;0;0;2
;;;;;0-2-2
Totals;200;24-55;7-21;17-22;7-25-32;20;13;8;7;8;72
Field-goal percentage 43.6. Three-point percentage 33.3. Free-throw percentage 77.3. Dead-ball rebounds 0.
Arkansas;25;34;--;59
Auburn;36;36;--;72
OFFICIALS Oglesby, Anderson, Evans
TECHNICALS Auburn: Broome
ATTENDANCE 9,121