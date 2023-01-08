Sections
No. 22 Auburn 73, No. 13 Arkansas 59

by Todd Pearce | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ARKANSAS (12-3, 1-2 SEC)

;M;FG;FGA;30FGA;FT-FTA;O-D-T;PF;A;TO;B;S;PTS

Black;30;5-11;0-3;13-16;3-4-7;4;4;4;1;1;23

Council;36;5-15;2-6;2-2;1-1-2;1;1;3;1;0;14

Davis;25;1-5;0-2;0-0;0-2-2;2;2;1;0;0;2

Walsh;32;2-10;0-3;2-4;4-6-10;4;2;2;1;0;6

Makhi Mitchell;22;3-4;0-0;0-3;1-6-7;2;0;1;2;0;6

Pinion;14;0-1;0-1;0-0;0-1-1;2;0;0;0;1;0

Graham;12;2-6;0-0;1-5;3-3-6;2;0;1;0;0;5

Dunning;1;0-1;0-1;0-0;0-0-0;0;0;0;0;0

Johnson;20;0-2;0-0;1-2;3-2-5;3;0;0;0;2;1

Makhel Mitchell;7;1-1;0-0;0-0;0-2-2;1;0;1;0;0;2

Ford;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0-0-0;0;0;0;0;0

;;;;;2-1-3;;;1

Totals;200;19-56;2-16;19-32;17-28-45;21;9;14;5;4;59

Field-goal percentage 33.9. Three-point percentage 12.5. Free-throw percentage 59.4. Dead-ball rebounds 9.

AUBURN (12-3, 2-1 SEC)

;M;FG;FGA;30FGA;FT-FTA;O-D-T;PF;A;TO;B;S;PTS

Green;29;5-8;2-4;7-9;0-3-3;1;5;3;0;3;19

Williams;20;2-4;1-2;4-4;1-0-1;3;2;0;1;0;9

Broome;30;5-12;0-1;0-1;1-9-10;3;2;2;6;1;10

Moore;21;1-2;0-0;0-0;2-2-4;4;0;1;0;0;2

Jasper;20;2-5;0-2;1-1;0-1-1;4;1;0;0;1;5

Johnson;20;2-10;0-4;0-0;1-1-2;1;1;0;0;1;4

Donaldson;11;1-3;1-1;0-0;0-0-0;1;0;0;0;0;3

Traore;6;0-1;0-1;0-0;0-0-0;1;0;1;0;0;0

Flanigan;32;5-9;3-6;5-6;1-7-8;0;2;1;0;2;18

Cardwell;10;1-1;0-0;0-0;1-0-1;2;0;0;0;0;2

;;;;;0-2-2

Totals;200;24-55;7-21;17-22;7-25-32;20;13;8;7;8;72

Field-goal percentage 43.6. Three-point percentage 33.3. Free-throw percentage 77.3. Dead-ball rebounds 0.

Arkansas;25;34;--;59

Auburn;36;36;--;72

OFFICIALS Oglesby, Anderson, Evans

TECHNICALS Auburn: Broome

ATTENDANCE 9,121

