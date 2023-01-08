North Little Rock notebook

Council meeting set for half-hour earlier

The North Little Rock City Council meeting scheduled for Monday will begin a half-hour earlier than usual, the city has announced.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. instead of the regularly scheduled time of 6 p.m.

All City Council meetings are held in the City Council Chambers in North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St.

The meetings are also available for viewing at:

• https://www.facebook.com/CityofNorthLittleRock/;

• http://nlr.ar.gov/government/city_council;

• Local access television.

The agenda is available at https://bit.ly/3ZcXKIJ.

High school arena HVAC work planned

The North Little Rock School Board approved a contract with Taggart Architects on Thursday to improve the air quality and indoor air circulation of the HVAC system in the North Little Rock High School Charging Wildcat Arena.

The project is expected to cost an estimated $1.2 million -- $800,000 from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and $400,000 from state partnership funds.

The Taggart firm is based in North Little Rock. The firm will work with the North Little Rock School District to find a contractor to do the renovation work. Brown Engineering of Little Rock is listed on the contract for the mechanical and engineering work.

City's Lee joins state task force

Elaine Lee, an assistant city attorney for the city of North Little Rock, has joined the Arkansas Freedom of Information Task Force, a state panel.

The Arkansas Legislature created the task force, established in 2017, by the passage of Ark. Code Ann. § 25-19-111. Panel members review, evaluate and approve proposed amendments to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act chapter in state law. They also discuss proposed legislation that would potentially end up in other parts of state law but which would affect the state Freedom of Information Act.

The nine-member panel is made up of people appointed by the governor, President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Arkansas Press Association, Arkansas Freedom of Information Coalition, Arkansas Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, Arkansas Broadcasters Association, Association of Arkansas Counties and Arkansas Municipal League.

School board sets meeting for Jan. 19

The next regularly scheduled North Little Rock School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The meeting will be held at 2400 Willow St. in North Little Rock and it will be broadcast on the North Little Rock School District YouTube Channel: NLRSD Board Meetings.