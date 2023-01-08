GOLF

Morikawa's lead at 6 shots

Collin Morikawa seized on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine at Kapalua to pull away from the elite field, making four birdies over his final five holes for an 8-under 65 and a six-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. No one could keep up with Morikawa, a two-time major champion who went to a putting coach late last year and is seeing it start to pay off. It makes for a frightening complement to his supreme iron play. Morikawa has yet to make a bogey over 54 holes on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, and he has rarely come close. He made a 10-footer for par on the fourth hole to avoid a long three-putt, making that as pure as so many of his birdie. Morikawa was at 24-under 195, six shots clear of U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Texas Open winner J.J. Spaun. Morikawa is among 10 players at Kapalua who failed to win this year. Now it's an elevated event with a $15 million purse, and the PGA Tour chose to expand the field to include anyone reaching the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

BASEBALL

Phils trade for reliever Soto

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands. Soto, an AL All-Star the last two years, had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strikeouts in 601/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers. The 26-year-old Clemens made his major league debut in Detroit last season, and hit .145 with 5 home runs and 17 RBI in 56 games. The 26-year-old Vierling hit .260 with 8 home runs and 38 RBI in 151 games over two seasons with the Phillies. The 25-year-old Maton hit .250 with 5 home runs and 17 RBI in 86 games over two seasons in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Span spent much of last season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting .308.

TENNIS

Venus out of Open

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open for an undisclosed injury she sustained while playing in a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand this week. A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, Williams received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month to compete in what would have been her 22nd major at Melbourne Park. But the Australian Open said on Saturday the 42-year-old Williams had withdrawn from the tournament beginning Jan. 16. It did not provide specifics regarding the injury. It continues a run of misfortunes for Williams, who last played at Melbourne Park in 2021. A two-time Australian Open finalist, Williams injured an ankle and knee in that appearance when stumbling awkwardly at the net in a second-round match against Sara Errani. Her best efforts at Melbourne Park came when she was beaten by her sister Serena Williams in finals in 2003 and 2017.

FOOTBALL

Verse sticking with FSU

Florida State standout defensive end Jared Verse, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, announced Saturday he is staying for another season. After two stellar seasons at Albany in the Football Championship Subdivision, Verse was the most coveted player in the NCAA transfer portal in 2022. He landed in Tallahassee and proved he could play at the Power Five level. He earned first-team All-ACC honors after leading Florida State with 141/2 tackles for loss, including 71/2 sacks, despite missing one game because of injury and being limited in several others.

BOBSLED

Humphries maintains lead

Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023 in Winterberg, Germany. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medaled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 minute, 59.54 seconds. Humphries finished in 1:59.72, barely ahead of Germany's Kim Kalicki and her time of 1:59.73.

LUGE

U.S. earns silver in doubles

Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women's luge World Cup race Saturday in Sigulda, Latvia, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men's and women's doubles races. Eitberger got her second win of the season, in 1 minute, 22.999 seconds, about a hundredth of a second better than Latvia's Elina Ieva Vitola (1:23.093). Germany's Julia Taubitz was third in 1:23.143 and kept her lead in the World Cup season standings. Ashley Farquharson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th. USA Luge got its fifth World Cup luge medal of the season later Saturday, with the women's doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby winning silver.