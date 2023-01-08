OPINION | Becca Martin-Brown: Welcome to ‘the bins’ where beautiful, fragile things can be found





It was the first Saturday after Christmas, and it was time for a girls' day out for my sisters and me.

As a side note, neither one of them is biologically my sister. Susan and I grew up in the same area of Southeast Kansas at roughly the same time, and we have the wonderful, quirky, rural shared memories that usually go along with being raised together. Pam and I have actually only been friends a relatively short time -- 15-16-17 years -- but we knew almost immediately it would be a forever kind of friendship. (I remember Pam's mother's surprise to find out she had a bonus daughter! "Does that mean you have to mind me?" she asked. And I did!)

Part of our plan is that we'll all live together when we're old -- and Pam, being the youngest, can drive "Miss Daisy" and take care of all our collected cats, dogs and plants.

Perhaps unfortunately, that's not all we collect, so a girls' day out often means an estate sale, several flea market stops and, when my feet are feeling their best, a visit to the Goodwill "bins" in Rogers.

What on earth are "bins," you might ask. It's Goodwill's last stop for things that haven't sold in their regular thrift stores. But the clothes, linens, shoes, books, kitchen gadgets, handbags, artwork, garden tools and craft supplies aren't neatly displayed on hangers, shelves and in kiosks. No, they're all dumped together in giant 10-foot-long, 5-foot-wide blue tubs on wheels. You sharpen up your elbows, dive in and see what you can find -- and pay for it by the pound! A typical day always includes something bizarre -- hockey pads or military jackets; something sad -- like discarded almost-finished embroidery; something useful -- like curtains, a blanket, a rug; and occasionally, something magical.

On this day, we'd found weird but nothing wonderful. Then a guy walked past me with a beautiful white porcelain-looking elephant lamp. I have a massive collection of elephants in pretty much every medium, but there's always room for one more. Wistfully, I smiled and said, "Dang, I wish I'd seen that first." And he turned to me and said, "Do you want it? It's yours."

A lot of people work the bins to fill flea market booths and yard sales to make money. This man, for no reason, gave me something he could have made money with. That was perhaps not a miracle, but certainly of note. But you have to consider it at least a minor miracle for this beautiful, fragile thing to survive being donated to Goodwill in the first place, then getting sent to the bins, dumped into a bin, rooted around with heaven knows what else piled on top of it and finally being found -- pristinely intact.

And that is what I'm taking into 2023 with me. There are still kind people in the world, who do things with no consideration of what's in it for them. There is beauty if we look for it. And the most fragile things, like hope and love, are surprisingly resilient.

I like how 2023 is going so far! I hope you do, too.

Becca Martin-Brown is an award-winning columnist and Features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email her at bmartin@nwaonline.com.



