Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1923

WALNUT RIDGE -- Work on making excavations for the new three-story brick school building to be erected on the present athletic field adjacent to the present school building has begun. The basement will be equipped for a modern gymnasium. The C.R. Carty Construction Company has the contract for the building. There are 500 students enrolled at the Walnut Ridge school with 50 others quartered at the courthouse, which necessitates the speeding up of the construction of the new building.

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1973

JONESBORO -- Blackbirds have invaded the Arkansas State University campus here, roosting each evening in the pine trees near the Dean B. Ellis Library and the College of Agriculture buildings. Some officials said the blackbirds, estimated to number more than a million, start roosting about 4:30 p.m. each day, just before darkness. Sometimes, the sky is blackened by birds heading for the night roosts in the pine trees, which also border the radio-television building. University officials contacted James Peachy, Craighead County Extension agent, who asked the Arkansas Extension Service for help. Peachy said the Service would send a wildlife specialist to Jonesboro early this week to investigate the problem and work on a solution. This area of East Arkansas has considerable trouble with blackbirds, which destroy rice, soybeans, grain sorghum and other grains.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1998

MOUNTAINBURG -- The Arkansas Highway Commission on Wednesday named U.S. 71 in Northwest Arkansas a scenic byway, a move supporters hope will help businesses that depend on tourism thrive after a new interstate-quality highway opens nearby. The commission unanimously approved the request of the Scenic 71 Byway Partners, a group that campaigned for the change. The group hopes the designation will lure tourists away from Arkansas 540, the four-lane highway between Interstate 40 at Alma and Fayetteville scheduled to be fully opened by January 1999. ... The designation is for a 42-mile section from Arkansas 282 to the U.S. 71 bypass in south Fayetteville.

10 years ago

Jan. 8, 2013

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will begin work on a $79 million rehabilitation of a stretch of Interstate 540 in Crawford and Sebastian counties this month that highway officials are calling the largest contract the department has let in its 100-year history. ... The project includes resurfacing the seven miles of interstate, rebuilding nine bridges and making improvements to four others. The I-540 project is one of the first three contracts let under the 2011 Interstate Rehabilitation Program voters approved in November, according to the Highway Department.