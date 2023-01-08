OTHERS SAY: So, the drought is over, right? (Spoiler alert: no)

The Los Angeles Times

The storms keep coming, one after another after another, like a series of fire-hose blasts so relentless that meteorologists use terms like "atmospheric river," "bomb cyclone" and "bombogenesis."

And still, the experts insist that we remain in the midst of a record-breaking four-year drought. Are they just mean?

This winter's precipitation, currently running above average, could shut off again. We'll need additional storms (with or without bombogenesis) in February and March in order to meet annual precipitation averages.

So if we get those, then can we say the drought is over?

Alas, no. We've been running a water deficit for so long, due to a succession of extremely dry years, that average rainfall and snowfall won't cut it. Even double the normal rain and snow won't be enough to lift us out of drought. We need to recoup a portion of what we didn't get each year since the wet winter of 2017, when Californians last exulted that the dry times were done.

The amount of moisture that falls from the sky is only part of the formula. We need cold mountain temperatures, too, persisting at least through March, to maintain the Sierra snowpack that accounts for at least a third of the state's water storage capacity. A couple of winter heat waves, like the one that's currently baking Europeans and leaving the Alps nearly bare of new snow, could quickly deplete an entire winter's worth of stored snowfall.

But let's suppose everything goes our way, that the precipitation keeps coming through January and February, in above-average but manageable doses, to minimize the landslides and flooding while filling the reservoirs and restoring the groundwater. And suppose Sierra temperatures stay cold so that much of that water falls as snow and stays that way until springtime.

We might then be able to say that the drought that followed the wet winter of 2017 is truly over.