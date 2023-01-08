Pain on the Plains





Auburn's basketball team kept its home winning streak going and ended its losing streak against the University of Arkansas on Saturday night.

The No. 22 Tigers beat the No. 13 Razorbacks 72-59 for Auburn's 27th consecutive victory at Neville Arena.

Auburn (12-3, 2-1 SEC) had lost three in a row against Arkansas (12-3, 1-2), including the Razorbacks' 80-76 overtime victory last season in Walton Arena when the Tigers were ranked No. 1.

The Tigers never trailed and led by as many as 15 points at 42-27 with 17:26 left. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead 14 seconds into the game when Wendell Green hit a three-pointer, was fouled by Davonte "Devo" Davis and hit the free throw.

"The four-point play, I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game that started that way," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Devo picked up two really quick fouls. Our most experienced player on the team."

Davis, a junior guard, was called for his second foul with 16:50 left in the half and went to the bench. He didn't play the rest of the half, further depleting a lineup missing freshman guard Nick Smith and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile because of knee injuries.

"You're minus two starters, [Davis] picks up two fouls," Musselman said. "You saw the results."

Auburn forward Allen Flanigan, a senior from Little Rock Parkview, had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 32 minutes off the bench.

"It was wonderful to see Allen Flanigan have maybe one of the best games of his career in an important game here at home," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said in his postgame news conference.

Flanigan hit 5 of 9 shots, including 3 of 6 three-pointers, and 5 of 6 free throws.

"I'm not surprised at all that he played really well," Musselman said of Flanigan's performance. "I think he's a really hard cover. He can play the 2-3-4. I know a couple years ago they even played him at some 1.

"In my opinion, he's as tough a one-on-one cover as there is. His jump shot tonight, he rose over our guys.

"He's got a good mid-range game, a good post-up game, he's a good cutter. I know our coaching staff has incredible respect for him."

Green, a junior guard, led the Tigers with 19 points and sophomore center Johni Broome had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

"Being able to step up tonight for my teammates was big," Flanigan told reporters after the game. "It definitely boosts the confidence.

"It shows what we're capable of night in and night out. Now we've just got to put games and days back to back and put them together."

Auburn forward Chris Moore, a junior from West Memphis, had two points and four rebounds.

Freshman guard Anthony Black led Arkansas with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.





"I thought Anthony Black was absolutely spectacular offensively, and we didn't have much else besides that," Musselman said.

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council scored 14 points, but was 5 of 15 from the field. Freshman forward Jordan Walsh had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. He shot 2 of 10 from the field.

The Razorbacks hit 19 of 32 free throws, including 13 of 16 from Black. The rest of the Razorbacks shot 6 of 16, including Walsh going 0 of 3 and senior forward Jalen Graham 1 of 5.

"It's crazy," Black said. "We missed 13 free throws and we lost by 13."

Arkansas shot 19 of 56 from the field (33.9%), including 2 of 16 on three-pointers. Council was 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

According to statbroadcast.com, the Razorbacks missed 15 layups.

The Razorbacks had 17 offensive rebounds -- including 4 by Walsh and 3 each by Black, Graham and senior forward Kamani Johnson -- but scored only eight second-chance points.

"Those extra possessions aren't guaranteed, so first of all, we've got to say good job to the bigs for getting those extra chances," Black said. "But we've got to finish them.

"I think we really beat ourselves tonight. I mean, Auburn is a solid team, but I think we really beat ourselves to be honest."

The Tigers responded to the challenge against Arkansas after losing at Georgia 76-64 on Wednesday night when the Razorbacks beat No. 20 Missouri 74-68 at home.

"We needed that," Pearl said of beating Arkansas in decisive fashion. "I think everybody in here would agree we needed that.

"Could you have expected it? I don't know. But our guys really showed me something tonight -- the bounce back after the quick turnaround.

"Beating Arkansas, 13th-ranked, it's probably one of the top four or five wins I've had here at home, in Neville Arena. It's an important win. And it was start to finish."

Flanigan's three-pointer put Auburn ahead 51-38 with 11:24 left. Graham's dunk pulled the Razorbacks with 55-45, but he missed a free throw after also being fouled on the play.

A three-pointer by Jaylin Williams and dunk by Broome pushed the Tigers' lead to 60-47 with 4:31 left.

Arkansas pulled within 66-56 with 2:03 left when Black hit two free throws after a technical foul was called on Broome for taunting after he blocked a shot by Walsh, but the Razorbacks couldn't get closer than nine points the rest of the game.

"Obviously it's really frustrating," Musselman said of the free throw struggles. "We can't miss that many foul shots."

Auburn outscored Arkansas 25-6 in points off turnovers, a statistic the Razorbacks have dominated most of the season.

The Tigers limited their turnovers to eight while the Razorbacks had 14.

The Tigers hit 24 of 55 shots (43.6%), including 7 of 21 three-pointers, and 17 of 22 free throws.

"The key to the game was not turning it over," Pearl said. "The key to the game was understanding, let's get a shot."

Arkansas had four steals with two by Johnson and one each by Black and freshman guard Joseph Pinion.

"The defensive game plan has not changed other than the execution by some of our guys," Musselman said. "We had four steals tonight, and two of them were by our power forward Kamani Johnson. So that kind of tells you what our perimeters did from a defensive creating turnovers standpoint. Not much at all.

"You can't play 35, 36 minutes and not have a steal in our system."

Auburn closed the first half on an 8-1 run to take a 36-25 halftime lead.

"You play on the road and you give up a four-point play, it's hard to recover from that," Black said when asked about trailing for the game's final 39:46. "They started the game with a lot of momentum. They just took it and ran with it."









