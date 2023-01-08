Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Parolee arrested in Hot Springs in connection with drugs

by Steven Mross | Today at 4:00 a.m.
John Wesley Colbert - Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS -- A parolee was arrested Thursday after police said he fled from Hot Springs officers following a traffic stop of a vehicle that its owner claimed had been stolen.

John Wesley Colbert III, 26, of Hot Springs was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. on charges of possession of methamphetamine and fleeing.

Police said the arrest came after an officer stopped a yellow Lincoln Town Car that had been reported stolen and was being followed by its owner.

After the stop, Colbert jumped out of the car and was arrested after a foot chase, police said.

After the arrest, an officer reported finding a small amount of methamphetamine in a baggie in the back seat of a patrol car where Colbert had been sitting.

Print Headline: Hot Springs parolee arrested after chase

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT