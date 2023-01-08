Parolee arrested in Hot Springs in connection with drugs

HOT SPRINGS -- A parolee was arrested Thursday after police said he fled from Hot Springs officers following a traffic stop of a vehicle that its owner claimed had been stolen.

John Wesley Colbert III, 26, of Hot Springs was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. on charges of possession of methamphetamine and fleeing.

Police said the arrest came after an officer stopped a yellow Lincoln Town Car that had been reported stolen and was being followed by its owner.

After the stop, Colbert jumped out of the car and was arrested after a foot chase, police said.

After the arrest, an officer reported finding a small amount of methamphetamine in a baggie in the back seat of a patrol car where Colbert had been sitting.