Police name teen killed in shooting

Little Rock police on Saturday released the name of a teenager fatally shot late Thursday in the city's Mabelvale neighborhood and named a suspect in the killing.

Officers responding to a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Thursday located Carnelius Williams, 17, of Little Rock, at UAMS Medical Center with gunshot wounds from which he later died, according to a police report.

Witnesses indicated the shooting happened in the road outside 7624 Depreist Road, and police searched the area. On Friday evening, police identified a 19-year-old man as a suspect, the report states.

Jackson and the man knew each other in some way before the shooting, the report states.

No arrests in the killing had been announced as of Saturday evening.