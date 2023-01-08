Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police name teen killed in shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:26 a.m.

Little Rock police on Saturday released the name of a teenager fatally shot late Thursday in the city's Mabelvale neighborhood and named a suspect in the killing.

Officers responding to a shooting around 11:20 p.m. Thursday located Carnelius Williams, 17, of Little Rock, at UAMS Medical Center with gunshot wounds from which he later died, according to a police report.

Witnesses indicated the shooting happened in the road outside 7624 Depreist Road, and police searched the area. On Friday evening, police identified a 19-year-old man as a suspect, the report states.

Jackson and the man knew each other in some way before the shooting, the report states.

No arrests in the killing had been announced as of Saturday evening.

Print Headline: Police name teen killed in shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT