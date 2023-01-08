Sections
Real estate transactions

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 2:31 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 12-16.

Fidelity Information Services, LLC, to First Security Bancorp, Pt SE SE & Pt SW SE 21; Pt NE NE & Pt NW NE 28-2N-13W, $28,000,000.

Chapel Ridge Stanev Ark., LLC, to WI Retreat At Chenal, LLC, L4A, Northwest Territory, $14,900,000.

Modern SW, LLC, to Westport Little Rock Cunningham Self Storage, LLC, Pt SE NW 2-1N-13W, $8,800,000.

TCIH-AH, LLC, to Robert Eric Jimenez; Rachel Roselyn Jimenez; Robert Eric Jimenez And Rachel Roselyn Jimenez Family Trust, Lot G, Orbit, $3,375,000.

East Coast Metal Distributors, LLC, to ASBE Real Estate, LLC, 1520 E. Fourth St., Little Rock. Pt Blk 1, Garland; L11, Thousand Acre Grant, $1,801,000.

Girl Scouts-Diamonds Of Arkansas, Oklahoma And Texas to 11311 Arcade Drive, LLC, Ls71A & 17B, Charles Valley, $1,500,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., to Janell Vinson; Christopher Vinson, 2 Varennes Court, Little Rock. L35 B98, Chenal Valley, $1,390,000.

Koon Properties, LLC, to Tillar Little Rock Evergreen Partners, LP L71, Little Rock Industrial District Replat, $1,200,000.

Alonzo D. Williams, Sr.; Susan D. Williams to Chenal Eat, LLC, 4 Coray Court, Little Rock. L27R B4, Chenal Valley, $1,150,000.

Robert Rex Huff; Danielle Day Huff to Daniel C. Morrison; Deborah Jo Morrison, L63 B83, Chenal Valley, $1,095,000.

Ferdowsian Properties, LLC, to Roma Investments, LLC, 900 W. 3rd St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B254, Original City Of Little Rock, $800,000.

Kiyoshi Hyman; Casey Gathright Hyman to Chesley Leon White, Jr.; Beth A. White, 34 Margeaux Drive, Little Rock. L27 B51, Chenal Valley, $595,000.

Casa Technology Ventures Inc., LLC, to RC4 AK, LLC, 141 Central Ave., Jacksonville. L425, Sunnyside Hills; L2 B16, Town Of Jacksonville; Ls2 & 4, Plainview; Ls5-6 B3, Machin; L14 B29, Iron Mountain; Pt SE SW 15-2N-12W; L4 B1, West Mill; L7 B13, Missouri Pacific, $581,000.

MBM Capital Homes 1, LLC, to Actusta, LLC; Yoabh, LLC, Ls24-25, Sanford Phase 1 & 2, $561,250.

Christian Church Of Jacksonville to Martin Street Church Of Christ, 200 E. Martin St., Jacksonville. Pt SW NW & Pt NW SW 20-3N-10W, $550,000.

Nevada Funding, LLC, to Nevada Funding, LLC, 5705 W. 65th St., Little Rock. L2, Victory-Southwestern Bell, $540,336.

Hines Homes, LLC, to Ken Allamel; Mary Jane Allamel, L26, Stonebrook Phase I, $513,600.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., to Jyoti Manjrekar, 34 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L71 B2, Copper Run Phase III, $463,000.

Ethan J. Hartzell to Michael Lynn Rector, Jr.; Lindsay Blitz, 2015 Sawgrass Drive, Little Rock. L92, Pebble Beach Estates Phase II, $460,000.

Frazier A. Edwards; Deborah J. Edwards to Gary S. Edwards; The Gary Stephen Edwards Trust L3, Bernay Court, $436,000.

Christopher Charles Piazza; Melody Harris Piazza; Chris And Melody Piazza Joint Revocable Trust to Edgar St. Amour; Katherine St. Amour, 2817 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L2 B16, Parkview, $420,000.

Aisha Kattom; Saed Qatoum to Shahrokh Akhlaghi, 219 Kanis Ridge Road, Little Rock. L34, Kanis Ridge Estates, $410,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to AVHS AR I, LLC, 1908 & 1900 Peony, North Little Rock. Ls540 & 542, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $401,010.

D. A. Phillips Homes, LLC, to Tarrah Reynolds, L13, Millers Glen Phase 6, $383,185.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Stacy Courson, L20 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $382,250.

Benjamin Klinck; Sarah Klinck to Charles Orf; Eileen Margaret Croes-Orf, 5 Pebble Beach Court, Little Rock. L42, Pebble Beach Park, $370,000.

William King; Lisa King to William Edward Clark, III, 11 Wingate Drive, Little Rock. L11, Wingate, $365,000.

Thomas C. Gibson; Michele K. Gibson to Ayad Bihnam Auto Of Arkansas, LLC; Dolphin Auto Sale, LLC, 5404 University Ave., Little Rock. L2, Crockett's Fire Station, $350,000.

Mike Gowen; Jimmy Duncan; The Bill Valentine Revocable Trust to Nathan Offutt; Kelsey Offutt, 15 Blue Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L15, Scenic Heights, $338,500.

Randy Stuart Ripley; Summie Lynn Walton; Roger Clark Ripley; Betty Ripley Webb Revocable Trust to Larry Sigler; Janie Sigler, Unit 8, Woodridge Townhomes-Woodridge, $337,000.

George Andrew Cress; Jana Lynn Cress; Jana Lynn Inman to David Neal Ruiz, 17 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock. L6 B20, Chenal Valley, $337,000.

Hector Alberto Dominguez; Lindsay Tyler Travis to Carrie J. Fischer; Brian J. Fischer, 14211 Shepard Drive, Little Rock. L116, Secluded Hills Phase III, $333,000.

Sherri Woodworth to Avulani Enterprises, LLC, Pt NE NE 8-1N-13W, $325,000.

Staging By Annie, LLC, to Malina A. Tabor, 1104 N. Harrison St., Little Rock. L5 B8, Hollenberg, $325,000.

Public Building Authority Of The City Of North Little Rock to Chubby Little Groundhogs, LLC, 615 W. 29th St., North Little Rock. L14 B26, Military Heights Renewal, $319,000 .

Shimer Properties, LLC, to Zachary Alec Robinson, 107 Almond Cove, Sherwood. L4, Almond Acres, $300,000.

Carl Stephen Evans; Valerie Cay Wingert to Ronak Patel; Jinal Patel, 5907 C St., Little Rock. L15, Howard Adams, $299,900.

Marshall Equity Investments, LLC, to Yan Wang, 8000 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L12R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $299,300.

Andrew Jensen; Emily M. Jensen to William Sulieman, 13600 Woodbrook Drive, Little Rock. L18 B3, Cedar Ridge, $290,000.

James F. Swindoll; Karen J. Owings to Centre Place Holdings, LLC, Unit 3, Centre Place HPR, $290,000.

Roger A. Miller; Audree L. Miller; Audree And Roger Miller Revocable Trust to Istiaque Mahmud; Bushra Nawar, 2011 Brookford Drive Little Rock. L32 B5, Cherry Creek, $287,000.

Michael Lynn Rector, Jr., to Nilima Renukdas, 12408 Eagle Pointe Place, Little Rock. L33, Eagle Pointe, $285,000.

Louis Brock Stroman, Jr.; David Robert Kelley; The Brock Stroman And David Kelley Living Trust to Michael Aaron Pruss; Theresa Jane Pruss, 7548 S. Glenn Drive, Sherwood. L7 B6, Glenn Hills, $285,000.

Kevin W. VanStone; Melinda Sue VanStone to Carlos Turner; Monique Wilborn, 7381 W. Ridge Circle, Sherwood. L120 B1, Gap Creek, $282,500.

William P. Kahler; Deborah D. Kahler to Amber Eggins, 25 Winona Drive, Maumelle. L63, Edgewater Phase I, $280,000.

Qiang Shi to Rene Joseph Leonard, Jr.; Victorine Bestari Ciswondo; Victorine Ciswondo Leonard, 12100 Cherryside Drive, Little Rock. L52 B4, Cherry Creek, $275,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Eric Lindner, L56, Mystery Manor Phase 2, $259,000.

MC&T Holdings, LLC, to Thyra K. Garrick; Tommy Garrick, 7510 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt NW NW 1-1N-13W, $249,000.

Tonia Ann Wagnon to Herbert Coleman; Herbert J. Coleman, 5016 Manor Ave., Little Rock. L12 B4, Westwood, $247,000.

Kevin Sikes; Melanie Brindley; The Don B. And Carol A. Sikes Living Trust to Ruth Sims L37, Chestnut Ridge, $245,000.

Irving Astorga; Aylia Heredia to Jee Hyon Choi, L13, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $240,000.

Patricia Vick to Christen Nichole Kirchner, 10813 Garrison Road, Little Rock. Ls48-49 & 98B, York Acres Section B, $235,000.

James J. Vander Putten to Cody Lee Robinson; Madalyn Pahls Robinson, 3404 Ridge Pass Court, Little Rock. L34, Echo Valley 1st, $232,400.

Edward E. Settgast; Ruby A. Settgast; The Edward E. Settgast And Ruby A. Settgast Revocable Trust Declaration to Liam Hankins-Hull, 2000 Gunpowder Road, Little Rock. L89, Sturbridge Phase II, $227,500.

Shady Investments, LLC, to Mid South Homebuyers, GP, L12, Bellevue Phase IV, $227,480.

Kimberly Gardner to Jacques A. Pierini; Martina A. Pierini, L42, Park Ridge, $223,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Theresa Flowers, 10316 Brandi Kay Drive, Maumelle. L62, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $222,900.

300 E. Third St., LLC, to Cecillea Pond-Mayo, 300 E. Third St., Apt 606, Little Rock. L606, 300 Third HPR, $220,000.

Ryan C. Treadwell; Mykayla Treadwell to Bazile Properties, Inc., 15415 Chicopee Trail, Little Rock. L8, Chicopee, $219,900.

SFR3-050, LLC, to Jerry Johnson; Buffie Johnson, L1, Lowrance Tanglewood, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Andre Jerome Laster, 1816 Peony St., North Little Rock. L543, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $195,900.

BBG Investment Properties, LLC, to Blue Rich Investment, LLC, 109 E. Pershing Blvd, North Little Rock. Lot E-1 B8, Foraker Grove-Argenta, $195,000.

Sharon L. Giovinazzo to Finas Perry, 7001 Princess Drive, Little Rock. L30-R, Brown Replat-Cardinal Heights, $184,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP, to JJH Funding, LLC, 6900 Juniper Road, Little Rock. Ls275 & 274-A, Cloverdale, $184,300.

Austin Calvin Ellis to Kimberly Dabner, 105 Tiffany Circle, Sherwood. L28, Highland Hills, $184,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Juan Jose Fernandez Alvarez; Maria Laura Fermin Gutierrez; The Fernandez Fermin Trust, 10221 Woodbridge Drive, Little Rock. L29, Woodbridge, $183,000.

Charles James Stearns; The Betty M. Stears Revocable Trust to Porcher Investing Remodeling Homes And Rentals, LLC, 6408 Blue Bird Drive, Little Rock. L93, Cardinal Heights Section C, $182,750.

Christen Nichole Kirchner; Wanda Jean Kirchner to Matthew Timothy Jernigan, 1101 Matehuala Blvd., North Little Rock. L16 B3, Villages Of San Luis, $180,000.

Carrie J. Fischer; Carrie J. Stich to ZoeJen20, LLC, 12618 Valleywood Drive, Little Rock. L4 B2, Timber Ridge, $180,000.

Estate Of Donald Dean Christopher Evans; Jeffery Evans to William E. Murray, 6300 Rolling Hills Drive, North Little Rock. L14 B9, Green Hills, $175,000.

Melissa Hogan Green; The Seth L. Green Trust to Pamela Ruth Speed, 11 Gregory Lane, Little Rock. L308, Briarwood, $175,000.

SFR3-080, LLC, to Jesus Perez; Lacy Perez, 1719 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. Ls8-9 B16, Cherry And Cox, $170,000.

Karen Marie Schneider to Kenneth Lloyd Redus, Sr.; Doris Jean Redus, 2002 Dakota Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B402, Indian Hills Townhomes, $169,900.

Jean L. Baltz; Mary P. Smith to Colin McKenzie; Maradyth McKenzie, 21 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L178, Sturbridge Phase III, $168,832.

Big Wig Investment, LLC, to Susan I. Brown Revocable Trust, L20, Oakdale Estates, $168,000.

Danielle Robinson to Brittany Suggs, 1506 Pine Crest Drive, Jacksonville. L9, Growing Pines, $167,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Luis C. Rolando; Sharice G. Rolando; Rolando Living Trust, 10312 Republic Lane, Little Rock. L11, Majestic Oaks, $163,000.

Martin Reyes DelVillar; Rosalaba Reyes Razo to Crispy Homes, LLC, 5205 Schaer St., North Little Rock. L17, Hill Heights, $160,000.

Tracey White; Estate Of Maria Waltraud Thielking (dec'd) to Andrea C. Wynne; Brock D. Wynne, 115 Santa Fe Trail, Jacksonville. L61, Stagecoach Village Phase II, $160,000.

Meghan Skinner; The James Greene Irrevocable Gifting Trust to Amanda Hines-Watts, Pt W/2 SE NW 6-2N-11W, $160,000.

City Of North Little Rock to Smarthouse Development, LLC, Pt S/2 Section 34-2N-12W, $159,489.

Scott P. Osborne; Ellen M. Osborne to Brenda Suarez-Novia, 57 Pin Oak Loop, Maumelle. L90, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of Phase II, $150,500.

Caleb Knox; Cherish Knox to Shonda G. Moore, 509 Neal St., Jacksonville. Ls7-8 B3, Oak View, $150,000.

Lan Van Nguyen; Thoa Kim Huynh to Elijah Chambers, 11120 Birchwood Drive, Little Rock. L16, Birchwood, $150,000.

Kenneth A. Saunders; Brenda J. Saunders; Kenneth A. Saunders And Brenda J. Saunders Living Trust to Charles C. Jacobs, L15, Country Club Villas, $150,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC, to Randy Wright Builders, LLC, L13 B137 Chenal Valley-Abington Court Phase I, $150,000.

