Reynolds handles rivals’ best shot

It's one thing for a basketball player on any level to put up monster numbers in an isolated game or two, but it's something completely different for him or her to do so despite being penciled in as "option" 1, 2 and 3 in an opposing team's scouting report.

Wonderview's Sam Reynolds knows firsthand how both of those scenarios feel. Actually, he's experienced the latter moreso than the former.

"He's always gonna be the main focus for teams night in and night out," Wonderview Coach Jerod Squires said. "But the thing about it is that he knew that going into the season. He is getting everybody's best player, if not two players, on him every night, and he gets hammered non-stop. And he knew he would, which is why he prepared himself for all of it.

"I'm sure he gets frustrated knowing that teams are stacking the deck to stop him, and with how he takes a beating, he controls his emotions better than I could. If I was in his shoes, I would've lost my cool several times."

Reynolds, instead, plays it cool and opts to shift any frustration he feels back to opponents by doing what he does better than just about any other player in his classification.

The 6-5 senior is averaging 31.3 points for Class 1A No. 5 Wonderview (17-5), which is playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Daredevils have won six consecutive games and 13 of their past 14 to move into the driver's seat in the 1A-4 Conference.

The position that Wonderview finds itself in may come as a surprise to some considering it lost key players from last year's team, including all-state, record-breaking guard Caleb Squires. But the Daredevils' cabinet is rarely ever empty, and the writing should've probably been on the wall to begin with.

There were several then-juniors, like Tyler Gottsponer, Matthew Bingham, Gage Looney and Austin Brice who contributed during a 2021-22 season that saw Wonderview finish 36-3 and reach the second round of the state tournament. Among that crew of underclassmen was Reynolds, who averaged nearly 23 points during an all-state campaign.

That quintet is now a year older and are making their intentions known in a stacked Class 1A.

"There was an adjustment without Caleb, not only for me as a dad-coach but also for the rest of the boys because they were a tight-knit group," Coach Squires said. "Those first six or eight games for us, we had to figure some things out. But then other guys started to step up and understand their roles. Experience matters, and when you start five seniors, you kind of expect some good things that to happen."

He also expected great things to unfold for Reynolds, but even he may not have envisioned the kind of numbers his standout is currently putting up.

Reynolds has scored 30 points or more 10 times and initially broke the school's single-game scoring record, which was held by Caleb Squires, by a point when he racked up 52 in a season-opening 79-71 loss to No. 1 County Line. He would later snap that mark Tuesday with a 54-point outing during a 77-68 win over Lamar.

"I know how much work I've put in," said Reynolds, who's also the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Player of the Week. "This offseason, I really got in the weight room because I knew what I'd be up against every night. My teammates really understand and know where I like to score from and how I like to score. They're so good at anticipating the next pass, and they know how to find me."

While Gottsponer, Looney and others have no problem finding Reynolds on the floor, neither do Wonderview's opponents.

It's become routine for him to see two, occasionally three, defenders heading his way during the course of a game, but that was a tactic Reynolds embraced long before the season kicked off.

"My dad used to coach, and all offseason, he would tell me that I've got to be ready for it," he explained. "He'd say that teams were going to do everything they could to get in my head and stop me. And at the start of the season, it bothered me and frustrated me at times.

"But now, I just take it as a compliment and I'm just like, 'You can't stop me physically and you can't keep me from scoring'. And trust me, trying to get in my head isn't gonna work."

Scoring has become commonplace for Reynolds, but his basketball intelligence is just as natural. He's also averaging nearly 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.4 steals, which makes him just as big of a threat when he's not scoring.

"Sometimes when I catch the ball and there's three guys on me, it's gonna open up my teammates for shots," said Reynolds, who's signed to play baseball at the University of Central Arkansas. "And when my teammates do get me the ball, sometimes the best thing for me is to pass it right away. That makes the defense move a lot more, and it opens things up even more."

Coach Squires is hoping that trend continues throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason. He knows Reynolds will still receive the bulk of attention from other teams, but he also trusts that his guys will collectively continue do what they've done for the majority of the season thus far.

"[Reynolds] stirs the pot, for sure because he's that good, that special of a player, but he'll be the first say that he's not a one-man band," he said. "The decision-making has been really good, and they rarely try to do anything other than what they normally do to help us. They all bring something to the team, and it's kind of like whoever is on that night, we roll with.

"Class A basketball without football is a marathon. You've got to want to be playing well come January, February and March, and hopefully, we're heading in that direction."