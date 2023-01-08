RIVER VALLEY SPOTLIGHT: Brunson relishes the past, eyes the future at County Line

BRANCH -- The pickup trucks that fill the parking lot at County Line High School are the epitome of a small-town world where lifelong friends have watched and supported one other from grade school to high school.

Of course, at County Line's sprawling campus, tucked beside curvy Arkansas 22, it's not unusual to see high school seniors conversing with second-graders at any point during the day.

There are no supermarkets, burger joints or bowling alleys in tiny Branch, located seven minutes east of Charleston and 15 minutes due west of Paris.

But there is basketball. The sound of squeaking rubber-soled sneakers pressed against the hardwood court offer a sweet melody that has played out at the Class A high school for more than a century. This and the banners that hang along the walls of the basketball gym are what brought Joe Brunson here more than two decades ago.

"After three years at Pleasant View, I started looking for other opportunities, and the County Line job came open," recalls Brunson.

Then in his mid-20s, Brunson wasn't necessarily ready to leave the Yellowjackets' nest, but the County Line opening seemed enticing.

"I went there [Pleasant View] prior to the consolidation [with Mulberry]," Brunson explained. "Jim Anderson was coaching senior high, and I was coaching junior high. They said, 'The County Line job, that would be a good job. They've got a lot of tradition there.'

"It seemed like a good fit."

It seemed like a great idea for Brunson's former high school coach, too.

Well, sort of.

Brunson's former West Side (Greers Ferry) coach, Scott Willock, had some reservations. Willock, currently the principal at Concord High School, admits he wasn't sure the soft-spoken Brunson would be up to the rigors of coaching.

"I was concerned," Willock said. "Joe was a really good player. He was about 6-5 or so; he could post up or shoot it. [But] he was so quiet; he wasn't a vocal guy."

Reaching out

Brunson sought Willock's advice while in college at Arkansas Tech. The 1997 West Side graduate decided he wanted to coach, and one of the first people he spoke with was Willock.

"I went to my high school coach toward the end of my college career," Brunson said. "I asked him for coaching advice -- what to expect, what it was like."

"He came to me about his junior year of college and said, 'I've entered the program to get into coaching,'" Willock said. "He had a basketball IQ, and he was a very strong student, but his demeanor was so quiet. Could he go in there and be that authoritative figure when he needed to be? I just hadn't seen that personality.

"[But] I remember thinking, 'If this something he wants to do, he'll be very successful at it.' And you know what? It worked out."

The coach and the prodigy have actually coached against one another twice, once when Willock was still coaching at West Side and another time when Willock served as an assistant coach for longtime Concord boys coach Keith Cornett.

"I beat him once when I was at Nemo-Vista by a handful of points, and he beat us [Concord] when I was helping out Keith at Concord," Willock said. "It's almost like watching your own child coach. When I'm not coaching against him, I want him to win."

For some coaches, reaching lofty milestones may take decades. Brunson topped 500 career victories two months ago by beating defending 2A state champion Lavaca by 29 points.

In 18 seasons, Brunson has won 518 games against just 160 defeats for a winning percentage of .764.

"Joe doesn't need my help; I don't expect Joe to call me and ask, 'How would you attack this is or that.' He's doing pretty well for himself," Willock said.

Brunson is one of two former West Side stars currently ranked No. 1 this season. Brunson's former teammate, Adam Carlton, has guided the Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks to a 21-3 start to the 22-23 campaign.

Like Carlton, who ironically enough also coached at Mulberry, Brunson and the Indians are hopeful of another lengthy state title run.

Another title run?

Last March, the Indians endured a rare scoring drought late in the Class A championship game that kept them from hoisting the trophy.

Brunson believes the Indians know what it takes to navigate through the state tournament. County Line senior Aundrae Milum and juniors Cooper Watson and Trent Johnston are as good as they get at any level.

"I think they do," Brunson said. "Being there certainly helps; there's some comfort going through it once before. We know it's possible doing it again. I'm not saying that we will, but I know that's a possibility."

Of course, County Line will have to survive a tough league that includes two state-ranked foes -- The New School and Ozark Catholic. "It's a strong conference," Brunson said.

Sitting in a chair next to midcourt, Joe Brunson is wearing his trademark khakis and a pullover. Tall and athletic, the former Greers Ferry native is as stoic today as he was as a teenager.

"[Brunson] is very meticulous in what he does, and he's the most fair person I've ever been around," longtime County Line coach Ryan Casalman said. "Outside of basketball he is a true friend."

High regards

The affable Casalman and Chris Vigil aren't shy, either, when it comes to passing out advice.

"They offer a lot of advice -- on bus rides, in the middle of a game," Brunson said. "They'll suggest something maybe I didn't see, so it's great having them there."

Casalman has been around a number of high-profile coaches, including UAFS greats Louis Whorton and Doc Sadler. He said Brunson is as good as any of them.

"I've been around some of the best coaches in the area," Casalman said. "I've been coached by former Hall of Famer John Robert Wyatt, played for Randy Loyd, practice-taught under John Parrish, and worked for Louis Whorton, Doc Sadler, Mike Dean and Derek Harrell.

"Joe coached all three of my boys, and there isn't anyone in the country I would rather they play for."

At the end of last week, Brunson's Indians were 25-0 and ranked No. 1. Since 2015-16, County Line has won 242 games, including five seasons with 30 or more victories.

This season figures to be no different.

The program, past and present, is as strong as ever, Brunson said.

"Our numbers are really good right now," Brunson said. "The kids that come out, they buy in. They put the team before themselves. They come to practice; they make the right decisions."