RV REPORT:

The Southside Mavericks had the perfect ending to a tough work week on Friday night, breaking through for their first 6A-West win of the season.

"Yes, it is, when the game got postponed on the 22nd of December, we started looking at this week and what it would be like," Southside coach Stewart Adams said. "Two tough, tough teams we played; Springdale and Bentonville this week, and Rogers Heritage battled us tough. It's good to get a win and certainly end a tough week with a win."

Southside opened the week with a loss at Springdale on Tuesday, turned around a night later and lost at home to Bentonville before wrapping the week up with a 38-37 win against Rogers Heritage.

Senior Levi Steele hit the only two 3-pointers for Southside on Friday night and finished with nine points.

"We lost a couple of conference games pretty big this week, and we knew we had to get this game taken care of and win this game," Steele said. 'It felt pretty good winning this one."

The win gave the Mavericks an added boost going into this week, the open date on Tuesday and then the cross-town showdown at Northside on Friday.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Steele said. "We were a little nervous coming into this game. We were thinking about Northside and that made us a little nervous. I think we're ready for them."

Steele is one of four seniors for the Mavericks along with Yazed Taforo, Nick Hewett and London Starr.

"They've stuck together for their third year here at Southside," Adams said. "Levi had a great offseason and put in the work to make himself a lot better. Taforo has led us in the scoring the last three years. Nick and Yazed will do what they're asked. Nick is a scrappy ball player and plays with a lot of heart. Starr gives us good minutes and is a good shooter that extends the defense."

Taforo led Southside with 11 points on Friday. Hewett made a big play late in the third quarter with a steal and assist to Alex Roper, who finished the fast-break for Southside's biggest lead of the night at 30-23.

Heritage melted that lead away with a single free throw to end the third quarter and then six straight points to open the fourth quarter.

Taforo and Roper scored consecutive baskets for a 34-30 lead but Heritage again tied it at 34-34. Gabron Sullivan made a steal and converted a layup with 4:26 left. Another big play was Taforo's drive and dish to John Parkinson, who scored with 2:04 left for a 38-34 lead before Southside's defense held at the end.

"When the final is 38-37, every basket, every possession means everything," Adams said. "One shot with two minutes left in the game might be the difference."

NORTHSIDE VS SOUTHSIDE

With Northside's return to the 6A-West, the Grizzlies and Lady Bears resume the Battle of Rogers Avenue against Southside in conference play.

The crosstown rivals will play the first of two conference doubleheaders on Friday at Northside Arena.

The Grizzlies won, 72-63, last year and 75-55 the year before in nonconference games and lead the all-time series, 80-43, including seven straight since Southside won, 56-48, in 2018.

The Lady Bears won 73-37 last year. The 2020 nonconference game was cancelled due to the covid pandemic. Northside leads the all-time series, 65-37, and have won 25 straight since Southside won, 47-44, in 2010.

5A-WEST

Rivalries resume

Tuesdays will be rivalry night in the 5A-West at least in the River Valley.

Van Buren hosts Greenwood on Tuesday in the first of six rivalry Tuesday nights in the conference. Van Buren hosts Alma on Jan. 17, and Alma hosts Greenwood on Jan. 24.

The last Tuesday in January is the scheduled makeup date in the conference before resuming rivalry Tuesday in February when Greenwood hosts Van Buren on Feb. 7 followed by Alma hosting Van Buren on Feb. 14 and Greenwood hosting Alma on Feb. 21.

The boys game on Tuesday will be particularly important with both Greenwood and Van Buren dropping conference openers on Friday night; Van Buren at Greenbrier and Greenwood at home against Russellville.

One of two girls teams on Tuesday at Van Buren will move to 2-0 on the season.

Greenwood, the No. 1 ranked Class 5A girls team in the state, rolled past Russellville on Friday, 77-42. Anna Trusty, Greenwood's newest member of the 1,000-point club, scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds and seven steals. Izzy Smith and Madi Cartwright each scored 13 points, and Brooklyn Woolsey added eight points and three steals.

Van Buren won on Friday at Greenbrier, 41-31. Camryn Schmidt led the way with 12 points, Caylee Barbour scored 11, and Holly Ming had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Van Buren trailed 23-10 in the second quarter but gave up just eight points in the second half.

The Lady Pointers hope to be in the running for a state tournament berth.

"Greenwood is Greenwood," Van Buren coach Michael Kinney said. "Russellville is really good and brought back most of their starters, Siloam Springs brought back a lot of their starters. Mountain Home is a young group, but they've been in some close games against really good teams and won some of them."

OZARK

Odd scheduling

The nine-team 4A-4 opened the first week of the new year with games on Thursday and Saturday across the conference.

"Our conference agreed when we did our schedule in the spring that a lot of schools were out on Tuesday coming back off break that everybody would have to play Thursday-Saturday," Ozark coach Brad Johnson said. "That's one day to prepare in between so it's fair."

The conference began play in early December and resumed league play with the two games this week.

Ozark opened with a 62-40 win over Clarksville and traveled to Pottsville on Thursday.

The conference appears to be led by the trio of Dardanelle, Fountain Lake, and Morrilton.

"We beat Morrilton and took Dardanelle to triple overtime, then there's Fountain Lake so that's the three going into it," Johnson said. "Those three teams are similar. That's why I like playing teams like County Line. They're very similar; big, long and athletic. We're not tall. Everybody's got those 6-5, 6-6 guys and we don't. We have to be strong and physical and be as athletic as we can and find a way to be more consistent scoring."

Ozark gained momentum over the Christmas break with a 55-31 loss to County Line in the finals of the Bank OZK Classic but the game was tied at 15-15 late in the first half.

Ozark earlier beat Lavaca and Johnson County Westside in the tournament.

"We didn't water down the tournament, we played two teams before this that won two out of their three games," Johnson said. "We played some tough competition and got to the game we wanted to. That's good for us because our conference is tough. That's a good test for us."

The Lady Hillbillies also resumed conference play victorious on Thursday with a 53-30 win against Clarksville for their fifth-straight win overall.

Morrilton leads the girls conference with a 5-0 mark already but after that it appears wide open.

Pottsville will host the 4A-4 district tournament in February.

POST-SEASON TOURNAMENTS

The Arkansas Activities Association will select sites for regional and state tournaments in all classifications for all winter and spring sports on Jan. 11, beginning at 2 p.m.

The deadline for submitting bids was Thursday.

Conference bowling tournaments will be held Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 with state tournaments the following week.

Regional wrestling tournaments begin on Feb. 4 for girls and Feb. 11 for boys with the state tournament on Feb. 17-18.

LEFLORE COUNTY

Tournament seeds set

The seedings are set for the longest running true county tournament west of the Mississippi River.

Pocola earned the top seed for both the boys and girls LeFlore County Tournament as announced by the county coaches on Wednesday.

Both teams are defending county champions.

The Lady Indians earned the rare LeFlore County Triple Crown last year, winning the girls fast-pitch softball, basketball and slow-pitch county championships.

In basketball, Pocola halted Howe's seven-year dominance in the county tournament with a 66-65 overtime win in the finals. Pocola also won the Class 2A state championship with a victory over Howe, winning, 40-36.

The Pocola Indians defeated Spiro, 53-39, for last year's title in their first county championship game appearance since 2006 and their first county crown since 1999.

Poteau is this year's host school but Panama and Spiro will also host early-round games. Championship games will be held at Spiro on Jan. 21. The 13-school tournament begins Jan. 16.

The season marks the 92nd LeFlore County Tournament, which has been held every year beginning in 1932.

RIVER VALLEY GIRLS PROFILE

Name Holly Ming

School Van Buren

Year Senior

Team twitter @vbladypointers

Favorite Food Mac & Cheese

Favorite Movie 10 Things I Hate About You

Favorite Subject Science

Favorite TV Show Friends

The Scoop Ming had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in Friday's 41-31 win at Greenbrier in the 5A-West opener. ... Ming scored a season-high 15 points in the final game of the Neosho Holiday Classic against Whitehaven.

RIVER VALLEY BOYS PROFILE

Name Levi Steele

School FS Southside

Year Senior

Team twitter @FSSouthside

Favorite Food Frog Legs

Favorite Movie Day Shift

Favorite Subject Math

Favorite TV Show Stranger Things

The Scoop Steele scored nine points on Friday in Southside's 38-37 win over Rogers Heritage. ... Steele had the team's only two 3-pointers. ... He scored 11 points against Bentonville on Wednesday and scored eight points against Springdale on Tuesday.

LeFlore County Tournament seedings

Jan. 16-21

Boys

Pocola

Heavener

Wister

Spiro

Panama

Poteau

Leflore

Howe

Arkoma

Talihina

Whitesboro

Bokoshe

Cameron

Girls

Pocola

Howe

Whitesboro

Spiro

Leflore

Panama

Poteau

Talihina

Wister

Heavener

Cameron

Arkoma

Bokoshe

RIVER VALLEY VARSITY BASKETBALL THIS WEEK

Monday, January 9

Danville at Magazine.

Tuesday, January 10

Rogers at Northside, Greenwood at Van Buren, Alma at Siloam Springs, Fountain Lake at Ozark, Maumelle at Lamar, Mountainburg at Mansfield, Hector at Lavaca, County Line at Thaden, Paris at Hackett, Booneville at Two Rivers, Decatur at Mulberry, Johnson County Westside at Magazine, Scranton at Wonderview.

Friday, January 13

Southside at Northside, Van Buren at Mountain Home, Harrison at Greenwood, Russellville at Alma, Lamar at Central Arkansas Christian, Johnson County Westside at Mansfield, Western Yell County at Lavaca, Hector at Mountainburg, Mulberry at County Line, Waldron at Clarksville, Cedarville at Hackett, Booneville at Danville, Charleston at Paris, Sacred Heart at Scranton.

Saturday, January 14

Ozark at Subiaco Academy.