Sanders hosts first event in a series of inaugural celebrations ahead of swearing-in as Arkansas governor





Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a string of inaugural celebrations Saturday, telling a crowd of supporters she was eager to underscore the best of Arkansas in the days leading up to her swearing-in on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure we do everything possible over the next couple of days to showcase and highlight all of the incredible things about our state," Sanders said after taking the stage at her "Freedom Fest" event. "I tell people all the time I want be the chief salesperson of Arkansas. I want to go out and tell our story and make sure everyone knows why Arkansas is the very best state in the entire country."

Sanders kept her remarks brief at the afternoon event, noting that many of those who had gathered for music and food at The Hall on West Ninth Street in Little Rock would likely hear her talk again in the coming days.

The "Freedom Fest" event was followed Saturday evening by "Bourbon & Cigars with the First Gentleman." On Tuesday, before taking the oath of office, Sanders will participate in a prayer and worship service. An inaugural ball is scheduled in the evening after her swearing-in, according to a list of events on Sanders' inauguration website.

At the barbecue event on Saturday, Sanders supporters mingled while enjoying hamburgers, hot dogs and local craft beers. Children wearing cowboy hats and boots took turns braving a miniature mechanical bull and tossing balls at an inflatable basketball hoop.

After delivering her remarks, Sanders handed the microphone to her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who took the stage with his band Capitol Offense.





"I don't know how good they are because it's been a few years since they played, but the price to get them here was pretty cheap so we took them up on it," Sanders said.

Huckabee jested that he and his band members "play it loud so you can't tell just how bad it is."

Performing against the backdrop of an American flag, the nine-member band opened with "Only in America" and blasted rock anthems including "Roll over Beethoven" and "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A."

Capitol Offense formed after several members of Huckabee's administration learned they each played instruments. The group has performed at events ranging from the Hope Watermelon Festival to an inaugural ball for President George W. Bush.

"They got the name a while back because they all used to work at the Capitol and they offend pretty much everybody," said Sanders by way of introduction.

Before the band took the stage, Gail Bengal said she was looking forward to hearing the former governor play again. She found the 1960s music favored by Capitol Offense uplifting and happy.

Bengal, who said she and her husband served in Huckabee's administration, was excited to see Sanders sworn in as Arkansas's first female governor.

"They're just a wonderful family," she said. "They represent our values of family, home and education."

Sanders will succeed term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Before running for governor, she served as the White House press secretary for former President Donald J. Trump.

"She's great for the state of Arkansas," said George Alex. "Sarah's got vision and is a super thoughtful individual."

Alex, who said he worked in biotechnology, was eager to see Sanders' policies on education.

"As I understand it, she just wants to lift everybody up," he said.

Linda Bartelsmeyer, who said she had grandchildren in Arkansas schools, hoped to see Sanders "take the wokeness out of" classrooms and respect the involvement of parents in education.

"Let the parents teach the morals and values," she said.

Sanders has pointed to education as one of her priorities heading into the regular legislative session, which convenes on Monday. Her Arkansas LEARNS plan emphasizes literacy, parent empowerment, accountability for teachers, readiness for students, expansion of high-speed internet and school safety, according to her campaign's website.









