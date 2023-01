Police said Friday that the death of two men at a McDonald's restaurant in Searcy on Tuesday night was the result of a murder-suicide.

Josh Acevedo, 31, of Bald Knob and Cody Benton, 24, of Judsonia were involved in an argument prior to the shooting at the restaurant at 3515 E. Race Ave., according to a news release from the Searcy Police Department.

Benton shot Acevedo multiple times before shooting himself, the release stated. They died at a hospital, police said.