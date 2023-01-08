FOOTBALL

Former USF LB transferring to Arkansas

Former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. announced on Saturday that he will indeed be a Razorback.

Grier completed his official visit to Arkansas on Friday.

Grier, 6-1, 223 pounds, announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 29. He committed to then-Central Florida defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who is now the co-defensive coordinator at Arkansas, on Dec. 12.

Grier eventually signed a grant-in-aid agreement with Arkansas on Dec. 22 but said he was going to make a final decision Saturday. A grant-in-aid agreement is non-binding until an athlete enrolls.

The visit to Fayetteville convinced him Arkansas was the place to be.

"I had, pretty much, I would say the time of my life," Grier said. "It's very fun, but more like a business trip. I'm coming here to accomplish goals, win championships and bowl games and stuff like that.

"Overall, the visit was real good and my family enjoyed it."

Attending the Arkansas-Missouri basketball game was a highlight of the visit.

"The atmosphere was crazy [Wednesday] night," he said.

Grier suffered a hand injury, but had 21 tackles in four games this season.

He started 12 games and led the Bulls with 92 tackles and 9 tackles for loss in 2021, and contributed 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. Grier was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference that year.

He also earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020 while playing in 8 games and recording 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Grier, who signed with South Florida in 2018 out of Atlanta, has one season of eligibility remaining.

-- Richard Davenport

GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks win opener at Nebraska

The University of Arkansas kicked its season off on a high note as the Razorbacks defeated Nebraska 196.225-195.000 in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday.

The Razorbacks outscored the Cornhuskers on vault, bars, and floor, and are now 4-5 all-time against Nebraska.

The meet also marked the second straight season-opening win for the Hogs.

Graduate transfer Norah Flatley took home the bars title with a score of 9.900 and a share of vault, on which she scored a 9.850.

Flatley split the vault title with teammate redshirt freshman Cami Weaver.

Redshirt freshman Frankie Price and freshman Lauren Williams both scored a 9.875 in their Arkansas floor debuts, which earned them a piece of a three-way tie for first place.

Arkansas makes its home debut Friday against Alabama at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services