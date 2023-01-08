Trojans can’t shoot down Redhawks

University of Arkansas Little Rock men's Coach Darrell Walker had three things circled on his box score after Saturday's game: Offensive rebounds, points in the paint and turnovers.

All three played key roles in UALR's 74-68 loss to Southeast Missouri State at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR (5-12, 1-3 Ohio Valley) took a 13-11 lead with 11:27 left in the first half but surrendered the lead 11 seconds later when SEMO's Phillip Russell hit a three-pointer to make it 14-13.

Those 11 seconds were the entirety of UALR's time with the lead. The Redhawks (7-10, 2-2) held the lead for the remaining 31:16 despite the Trojans trailing by single digits for the majority of that time.

"We could never get it tied or get down by one," Walker said. "We got it to three and then we would make a boneheaded mistake"

The Trojans turned the ball over 17 times, to the Redhawks' 13.

Both teams shot exactly 43.9% from the field, but SEMO took nine more shots than UALR due to those turnovers and having 14 offensive rebounds.

The Trojans weren't dominated in the lane, but the Redhawks were able to convert their inside chances and turn those into 42 points in the paint while the Trojans scored 22.

"This is very frustrating, and we had our chances," Walker said. "We had so many shots at the rim. We had so many looks at the rim. It was just unbelievable."

Late in the first half, UALR made an 11-4 run with guards D.J. Smith, Myron Gardner, Isaiah Palermo and CJ White around forward DeAntoni Gordon.

The five played extensively in the second half. Gordon, Smith, Palermo and White each played 18 minutes or more in half alone.

"That group got us back in the game," Walker said. "That group got us back in the game, in the first half. And I told my staff to remind me to make sure I go back with that group again."

The lead never got over nine points in the second half, getting trimmed to one point twice. But each time UALR made it a one-score game, the next score came from SEMO.

SEMO's Dylan Branson had a career-high 19 points and was one of three Redhawks with 16 or more.