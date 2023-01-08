UALR’s Kourouma keeps steady return

Sali Kourouma is starting to get her groove back.

The junior scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women to a 65-45 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Saturday was Kourouma's fourth game of the season as she missed the majority of the summer and the fall semester in her home country of Mali due to issues renewing her visa.

Kourouma, UALR's leading scorer last season, averaged 11.7 points over her first three games back with the Trojans (7-8, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Her performance against SEMO (5-10, 0-4) was the latest progression toward her getting back to full capabilities.

"She's an offensive player, there's no doubt about that," UALR Coach Joe Foley said. "[Stamina] is what you gotta worry about sometimes. I see her getting tired, and I try to get her in and out quite a bit. I see a little more stamina each game."

"I [don't] think I'm far away," Kourouma said of where she is compared to last season. "I feel like I can be much better than I was last year, so I just have to trust myself and keep working hard."

UALR jumped on SEMO thanks to the early scoring of Kourouma. She scored seven of the Trojans' first nine points as they built a 17-7 lead late in the first quarter.

"Anytime you can get a lead off the bat, that's always a plus," Foley said. "When Sali hit those first two shots, I think kind of got everybody like, 'OK, we're ready to go,'"

Foley said Kourouma still has some ways to go on the defensive end. Thankfully for the Trojans, her teammates stepped up on that end against SEMO, forcing 28 turnovers and holding the Redhawks to 30.8% from the field and 26.7% from behind the arc.

The peak of the Trojans' defense came in the third quarter when they went on a 14-4 run to close the third quarter to take a 54-32 lead.

With Kourouma drawing much of the Redhawks' attention in the paint, Angelique Francis provided her an outlet and turned that into 13 points.

Foley said UALR's offense was figuring it out as it went prior to Kourouma's return, so having her back will not only help having her points but also opening up the rest of the group.

"We know we got a kid that we can go to get us a basket," Foley said of Kourouma. "Before, we were looking for a kid that could score. We got more confidence in [Francis] in the paint, so we get that combination with her. If [our guards] get consistent, we turn into a pretty decent offensive team."

UALR has won all four of its games since Kourouma's return to go atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

"When we practice together, we have to tell each other that wen need to win this conference," Kourouma said. "That's why we try so hard to win all these games.