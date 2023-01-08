UAMS group to study ways to improve the health of Marshallese mothers





Researchers at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences aim to assess whether group prenatal care and increased bilingual assistance will improve maternal health outcomes for Marshallese women.

A UAMS team in Northwest Arkansas will study the potential for such programs to address the needs of the local Marshallese community.

Marshallese women in the United States see almost twice the infant mortality rate of non-Hispanic whites, according to UAMS researcher Britni Ayers.

Preliminary research by Ayers found 15% of Marshallese women in Arkansas did not receive any prenatal care, compared with 1.6% of all women in the United States. Furthermore, half of Marshallese women do not attend the recommended number of prenatal visits.

The research also showed 19% of Marshallese babies were born preterm, compared with 9.6% nationally, and 15% were born with a low birth weight, compared with 8.3% nationally.

About 12,000 Marshallese people live in Springdale, the largest concentration of Marshallese people in the U.S., according to the Marshallese Educational Initiative. About 300 Marshallese babies are born each year in the region, Ayers said.

Language barriers, cultural differences and a lack of insurance are major barriers Marshallese women face when receiving medical care, according to representatives with the nonprofit Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese.

Some Marshallese women may have trouble understanding what the doctor is telling them because they do not speak the same language, said Michelle Pedro, policy advocate and communications specialist for the organization. Residents also might find no resources in their language when they visit a medical facility in the area.

"If you're coming from the Marshall Islands, where your native language is not understood almost anywhere else, it can be life or death," Pedro said.

Marshallese translators can be difficult to find, and many Marshallese women can be anxious about receiving prenatal care because of financial issues or a lack of trust, according to Stephanie Takamaru, project manager for the nonprofit. Women often don't attend prenatal appointments for these reasons or because of misconceptions they have due to unfamiliarity with the western medical system, she said.

Marshallese residents are generally community-oriented, and women will often take a friend to an appointment with them, Pedro said.

Research has confirmed a fear of the medical system is common among pregnant Marshallese women, according to Ayers, assistant professor at the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research in Springdale.

"It's ubiquitous -- Marshallese women have expressed fear of the prenatal care process in all of our focus group interviews," she said.

Marshallese women often avoid prenatal care to avoid debt, according to Takamaru.

Both Pedro and Ayers said women often have difficulty applying for insurance because they do not know how or they do not have access to an internet application.

Research involving 67 Marshallese women in Northwest Arkansas found a majority of the women also needed to enroll in WIC and SNAP benefits, but only about 13%-16% had done so. About 84% did not have adequate food to meet basic needs, and none of the women reported home ownership; all reported renting or sharing a home, according to the study.

Group-based care and bilingual assistance are major parts of the planned research at UAMS.

The prenatal group care program is called CenteringPregnancy, and the model has been successful in other parts of the country, though it has not been used with Marshallese women, Ayers said.

The UAMS team plans to recruit 40 Marshallese women to participate in 90-minute small group sessions.

In a series of 10 sessions, a bilingual Marshallese registered nurse and other prenatal health professionals will give brief one-on-one examinations and lead pregnancy-related discussion. A bilingual Marshallese care navigator will also help each participant enroll in social support services.

The Marshallese care navigators will help transport women to appointments and enroll in health insurance as well as WIC and SNAP benefits as needed, according to Ayers.

Funding for the research is coming from a two-year, $420,750 grant from the National Institute of Nursing Research at the National Institutes of Health.

The UAMS team is beginning the process of recruiting women for the program with plans to launch within a month or two.



