University of Arkansas at Fort Smith spotlight: Bush leaves it all on the court for Lions

FORT SMITH -- When it comes to giving it his all every game and practice, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith junior point guard Cameron Bush gives a big assist to his biggest fan: his mother.

"I would for sure say I got my work ethic from my mom, Megon," Bush said. "My mom is my hero. She is so important to me in every aspect of life. While growing up, I've seen her work hard for what she has with four boys in the house. She never stops working. That is something I've always looked up to from her."

It's the instilled determination that has been a big factor in Bush, a Little Rock native, having a breakout season for the Lions (7-7, 3-5 Lone Star Conference through 14 games). He is in his second season at UAFS after transferring from a Texas school, Hill College.

Being closer to home has allowed his mom, dad, brothers and grandparents to see him play more. He has more than put on a show this season for them and the fans at Gayle Kaundart Arena in the Stubblefield Center. There wasn't a better example of that than on New Year's Day with UAFS hosting the University of Texas at Tyler. The Lions started the new calendar year right with an 83-75 overtime win, and Bush made a big impact.

He finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

"When he can give us that kind of production, we obviously have a much better opportunity to be successful," UAFS coach Jim Boone said. "I thought he was really, really good defensively. He was connected with his teammates and was vocal in getting guys in the right spot. He was pressured all day with the ball in his hand but found scoring opportunities. With the stat line he put together, that was a Cam Bush game."

That type of statistical output has been pretty common for Bush this year. He does it all for the Lions, as he is averaging nine points, four rebounds, three assists, with a steal and a block per game through the Lions' initial 14 games.

On the team, that ranks him top three in points, steals, assists and rebounds while he leads the team in blocks. He is also in the top five for UAFS in field goal percentage, making 47% of his shots this season.

Boone knows well the impact and value Bush provides when he is on the court, but even he is surprised at times just how much Bush stuffs the stat sheets with his resourcefulness.

"It is a bit of a shock when you see the stats, but he really does it all for us on the floor," Boone said. "He brings a lot of versatility to this team. He brings his abilities with being able to defend several positions and his ability to create opportunities for others off the dribble and pass. He can also go score it himself at the rim or with a jump shot. He brings a very unique skill set to our team."

It all starts with his diligence to get better in practice and during the off-season. Players and coaches describe Bush as a tireless guard that gives it everything he has and has the mindset that he won't be outworked.

"Cam always brings it," Boone said. "We talk to our guys all the time about taking no days off. When we have a practice day, we need everything you have to make us a better team. We don't want to go through the motions. Cam is one of our guys that never has a day off. He works very hard for his team. Cam brings a ton of energy and effort every time he steps on the floor. That's what you want from any player that you have. It's a huge positive for him but also for the guys around him."

Bush, who is majoring in organizational leadership and wants to be a cereal entrepreneur, has this season shifted roles from being the first man off the bench last year to being in the starting lineup.

It's brought new opportunities for him, and he has made the most of them. He has added to his averages this season four more points, two more rebounds, one more block and one more assist per game while shooting a higher percentage from the field and from behind the arc. Being in his second season at UAFS has aided Bush's development.

With his transfer last year, he was entering a higher level of basketball play with a new system and new teammates. He was also dealing with an ankle injury that had him at about 80% last year. But now back to full strength, Bush has shown what he can do on the court for the Lions.

"Becoming more comfortable has really helped me out this season," Bush said. "I wanted to find my role and use my game and my strengths within our system. I just want to win. Being in the starting role now, I just want to be an extension of coach Boone on the court and do whatever that needs to be done. It's been a fun year, but it's about to get much better I feel."

It has been an entertaining season for fans to watch Bush, but his teammates have been enjoying the show he has put on this season as well.

Junior guard Evan Anderson said he couldn't be more proud of the advancements he has seen from Bush. "I can really see the confidence grow with Cam," Anderson said. "Last year we told him to be more aggressive, and he has done that and even more this year. He does a great job passing the ball and scoring it to go with his leadership on both ends. When it was his time to answer the call of being a starter, it showed he can handle the spotlight."