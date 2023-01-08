Victory at the Liberty





The iconic Peabody Hotel with its famous fountain in the lobby where five mallard ducks take a swim twice a day was the setting for two Liberty Bowl parties.

On Dec. 27, the President's Gala honored the wives of Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman and Kansas Jayhawks Coach Lance Leipold. The evening began with a cocktail reception in the hotel's elegant Venetian room. Dinner started with a wedge salad and rolls with butter molded into the shape of ducks. The main course was filet mignon and a breaded chicken breast served with asparagus, carrot and a floret of mashed potatoes. Music during dinner was by Andy Childs.





A program began with recognition of special guests and past presidents of the Liberty Bowl. Coaches' wives Jamie Pittman and Kelly Leipold were honored and each received a beautiful crystal award. Pittman, upon receiving her award, recognized and honored all the wives of the Razorbacks assistant coaches noting "It can be a hard job."

The evening ended with music by Starship featuring Micky Thomas.

The next day -- Game Day-- the Razorback Foundation and the Arkansas Alumni Foundation hosted a reception at the hotel. Guests could drop in and enjoy drinks and eats before heading downstairs to cheer on the Razorbacks football team as they left for the game at the Autozone Liberty Bowl Stadium.

The Razorbacks defeated the Jayhawks 55-53 in three overtimes.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









