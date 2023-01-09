Arkansas picks up 2nd Baylor transfer

Safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Sunday, becoming the second Baylor transfer to make that change.

Walcott, 6-2, 219 pounds, wrapped up his official visit to Fayetteville on Saturday. He picked Arkansas over Texas A&M and Florida.

He visited the Aggies prior to his trip to Arkansas and canceled a visit to Florida.

"I would say because of the coaching staff," Walcott said of his decision. "These guys are really genuine. They kept it real with me from the jump, since the first call. I really think they could develop me for the next level and prepare me for there."

Walcott's former Baylor teammate and cornerback Lorando Johnson committed to the Hogs on Friday after ending his official visit to Fayetteville on Thursday.

"Playing with a guy like 'Snaxx' would be huge," said Walcott, who was recruited by co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson said. "He has a lot of dog in him."

Walcott had 82 tackles, 10 for loss, 2 sacks and 1 interception this season and as a junior he had 30 tackles while starting 8 of 12 games. He recorded the longest interception return for a touchdown in Sugar Bowl history with a 96-yard score.

That touchdown return is the second longest in Baylor history.

He had 116 tackles, 3 sacks, 13 pass deflections, 12 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles in 3 seasons in Waco.

Walcott was an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 15 cornerback in the nation when he signed with Baylor in the 2020 recruiting class out of Butler Community College in Kansas.

He chose the Bears over Auburn, SMU and other schools. Walcott played at Wilmington (N.C.) Laney High School prior to junior college.

Walcott is the seventh transfer to announce plans to join the Arkansas football program for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility.