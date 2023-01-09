Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Times senior editor retires

by Paige Eichkorn | Today at 4:09 a.m.
Max Brantley is shown at the Little Rock Club during an International Association of Business Communicators of Arkansas awards luncheon in this Oct. 24, 2014 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Max Brantley, senior editor of the Arkansas Times, announced his retirement Sunday via a blog post titled "That's all folks."

Brantley first started reporting in 1973 at the Arkansas Gazette, where he stayed for 19 years.

In his farewell, he posted a picture of his first byline and one working in the Gazette newsroom.

Sunday marked Brantley's retirement and his 50-year anniversary working in Little Rock, the blog says. He spent 31 years working at the Arkansas Times.

Lindsey Millar, Arkansas Times editor, will take over Brantley's position, the post says.

In the announcement, he stated that he may make special contributions in the future and will still accept news tips for referrals.

To end his parting statement, he quoted what George W. Bush said about the man who handled his administration's initial response to the Hurricane Katrina disaster: "Heckuva job, Maxie."

Print Headline: Arkansas Times senior editor retires

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT