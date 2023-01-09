Arkansas Times senior editor retires

Max Brantley, senior editor of the Arkansas Times, announced his retirement Sunday via a blog post titled "That's all folks."

Brantley first started reporting in 1973 at the Arkansas Gazette, where he stayed for 19 years.

In his farewell, he posted a picture of his first byline and one working in the Gazette newsroom.

Sunday marked Brantley's retirement and his 50-year anniversary working in Little Rock, the blog says. He spent 31 years working at the Arkansas Times.

Lindsey Millar, Arkansas Times editor, will take over Brantley's position, the post says.

In the announcement, he stated that he may make special contributions in the future and will still accept news tips for referrals.

To end his parting statement, he quoted what George W. Bush said about the man who handled his administration's initial response to the Hurricane Katrina disaster: "Heckuva job, Maxie."