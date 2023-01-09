Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Dec. 27

Bariola's Pizzeria

1728 S. 46th St., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of food being kept uncovered on floor of walk-in. Repeat violation. Food debris beneath shelves in walk-in cooler and in bottom of reach-in freezer.

Chick-fil-A

209 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front handwash sink in kitchen area is currently not operational and is in need of repair.

Cracker Barrel

2307 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Pipes on handsink near walk-in need replacement.

Harps - Food Store

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottle in meat department.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Bakery/Deli

1209 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Cold cabbage salad date-marked for discard on 12/26/22 was on display to be sold. Quat sanitizer in bottle above 400 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling and shelves in bakery prep area have an accumulation of dust.

Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spilt beer under coolers with kegs.

Mojito's

2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Shredded chicken prepared day before inspection cooled to 50 degrees in large container, and ground beef, also prepared previous day, cooled to 44 degrees in large shallow container. Packages of hotdogs in walk-in cooler not marked with date the package was opened. Prepared beans, beef and chicken in walk-in cooler not labeled with date-marking.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths being kept on food prep surface in kitchen. Black growth on ceiling of ice machine.

Dec. 28

Benton County Detention Center

1300 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink over 400 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

Best Western Plus Castlerock Inn & Suites

501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Permit expired 6/30/22.

Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Critical violations: Missing signage at server handwashing sink that is being used as dump sink. Flat of eggs on top of ready-to-eat foods beneath prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Braum's

551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Observed a live mouse in the air vent over the cabinet where the ice cream cones are stored. Mouse droppings observed inside the cabinet under the ice cream station. Manager said she has been trying to get a hold of the pest control company for several weeks. This information was verified after inspector spoke with the district manager.

Noncritical violations: Area under the ice cream station and area where mouse droppings were observed in the back store room need to be cleaned properly. This cleaning needs to be conducted after business hours.

Cafe Louise

2205 S.W. I St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: Pickles made in-house in walk-in cooler were date-marked 12/13. Bag of onions stored on floor.

Noncritical violations: Employee with beard was not wearing an effective beard restraint.

Casey's General Store

900 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Area around soda boxes has a buildup of food residue.

La Quinta Inn

1001 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Apples are not protected from contamination by other customers in the buffet area.

The Gardens At Osage Terrace

3317 S.E. L St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Right door gasket on meat cooler and left door gasket on produce cooler are torn.

Dec. 29

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Uncovered employee drink cups on food preparation surface. Side dishes in open cooler were 45-46 degrees. No date-markings on any ready-to-eat food items prepared/opened in coolers. Menu lacks consumer advisory.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Refried beans dated 12/26 in walk-in cooler were at 44 degrees. Another batch of refried beans in the cooler were dated 12/29/22 and at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks lactic acid test strips for sanitizer used in sanitizer buckets.

Primrose Retirement Community of Rogers

650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of brown growth on black plastic chute of ice machine.

The Hub Bike Lounge

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Ranch and salsa were not date-marked with correct date in walk-in cooler. Food items were prepared earlier this week. Sanitizer in wipe-bucket was over 400 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Permit expired 3/31/2022.

Dec. 30

Airship Main Street

240 S. Main St., Suite I, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 27 -- Braum's, 2305 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Buttered Biscuit, 1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville; Village Inn Restaurant, 2300 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Dec. 28 -- Akins Natural Foods, 4019 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Hampton Inn, 4501 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Dec. 29 -- Northwest Medical Center / Morrison Food Service, 3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville; Taco Bell, 4171 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs