Benton County’s road crew drives into 2023 plan

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Road Department plans to work on 35 miles of road this year at a projected cost of $1.77 million.

Jay Frasier, administrator of public services who oversees the Road Department, showed the plan to the Quorum Court in October as part of the 2023 budget process.

The improvements involve 24 roads. Twelve roads are listed in "good" condition. Six are "critical," two are "fair/good," three are "fair" and one will be new construction of half a mile on Reed Avenue in Lowell, according to the plan.

The county maintains about 1,400 miles of road. More than 500 miles are asphalt and chip-and-seal, and more than 800 miles are dirt roads, according to officials.

Chip-and-seal work seals a paved road that has deficiencies in it. Cracking on the road allows water to get in. The chips on top help the wear surface of the road. It's designed to seal a road for an estimated five to seven years, Frasier said.

The county has 15 justice of the peace districts. Seven of the road projects are in District 12, which includes the Siloam Springs area. Work includes chip-and-seal/crack seal and overlay. Five of those roads -- South Dogwood Street, Redbud Drive, Oak Crest Drive, Westwood Drive and Oak Crest Road -- are listed as critical, according to the report.

Ron Homeyer, District 12 justice of the peace, said he's glad the roads are on this year's project list. He has received a few constituent comments about Davidson Road in Siloam Springs, which is rated "good" by the county.

"Even though it is still in relatively good shape, it is deteriorating at a faster rate than normal due to the increase in heavy truck traffic over the last few years," he said. "Redbud and South Dogwood are located south of Siloam Springs in a very old neighborhood. I have not received any constituent comments about these roads, but I'm glad the county will address them before they feel the need to contact me."

Homeyer said he has received comments about Oak Crest Road, Oak Crest Drive and Westwood Drive.

"I've personally seen the condition of these roads and look forward to the improvements," he said.

Other road work this year is scheduled in districts 1, 2, 6, 11 and 14.

The most expensive project on the 2023 list is for 1.9 miles of overlay work on Wildwood Way in Gravette, part of District 11, for $273,944, according to the report. The average seven-day traffic count on Wildwood Way is 1,300 vehicles a day.

"That is a feeder road that leads to a lot of dirt roads," Frasier said. "It's time. It's had a lot of deficiencies. We need to try and keep it in decent shape."

Frasier said the projected cost of $1.77 million for the 35 miles is reachable but will depend on material costs and the weather.

Three Lowell road projects originally scheduled for 2022 -- Luper Road, Mayo Road and Reed Avenue -- were moved to this year, according to the plan.

The 2022 road improvement plan called for 44.7 miles of work at a cost of $1.53 million.

Through October, 38.1 miles of work had been completed. Included in that total was 7.9 miles in asphalt overlay, 4.7 miles of crack seal and 15.5 miles of chip-and-seal, according to the report. A final report on the 2022 work will be completed in the first quarter of this year, Frasier said.

The Road Department's 2023 budget is $14.9 million. Last year's budget was $14.7 million.

The county also has ongoing bridge work in 2023 at Wagon Wheel Road, Columbia Hollow, Robinson Road, East Gaiche Road and Gooseberry Road, according to the report.

Work on the Gooseberry Road bridge should be completed by March, said Josh Beam, chief county engineer. The East Gaiche Road and Columbia Hollow bridges should be done by the end of the year, according to the report.

The Robinson Road bridge will go out to bid in April, Beam said. The bridge was built in 1930. Plans are to replace the original 40-foot-long, single-lane bridge.

The Wagon Wheel Road bridge is a $3 million project paid with 80% federal and 20% county money. County officials have received Arkansas Department of Transportation approval to advertise for bids, and a bid opening is set for Feb. 8, Beam said.

Work will replace a single lane 60-foot bridge built in the 1970s with a bridge that is 170 feet long and 34 feet wide, according to the report.