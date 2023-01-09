COLUMNIST: Why do Americans enjoy the violence of football?

I teach a course on the intersection of sports and religion in North America, and ask students whether there is something about American society that draws us to the violence of football.

Despite the NFL's best efforts, why has American football not caught on elsewhere in the world, whereas by most metrics it is America's most popular game?

Sure, violence erupts from time to time in other sports--the consequence of a beanball pitch or an inadvertent collision in the heat of competition. Hockey certainly has its share of violence, but unlike that sport, violence is scripted into the game of football, as we were reminded seeing Damar Hamlin collapse during last week's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nearly every account of a 19th-century football game I've read includes the words "brutal" or "brutality."

American football, a military game concerned with the conquest and the defense of territory, evolved from the English game of rugby in the years following the American Civil War. Walter Camp of Yale, generally considered the father of American football, disliked the chaos of the rugby scrum and sought to introduce more strategy into the game. He finally succeeded in persuading his Ivy League colleagues to trade the scrum for the line of scrimmage, thereby allowing for more strategic possibilities and, he argued, a reduction in the violence associated with the game.

Whether the latter worked is debatable. Separating the teams between downs may have diminished the anarchy of the scrum, but it also allowed players to generate momentum before crashing into opponents.

Bloodied bodies, displaced dentition, broken and amputated limbs were commonplace. The Journal of the American Medical Association counted 12 deaths from football in 1902, and at the conclusion of the 1905 season The Chicago Tribune tallied the season's "death harvest": 159 serious injuries and 19 fatalities.

An injury to his son while playing on the Harvard freshman team prompted President Theodore Roosevelt to summon representatives from Princeton, Yale and Harvard to the White House. At the meeting, which included the secretary of state, Roosevelt bellowed, "Change the game or forsake it!"

College officials responded by forming the Intercollegiate Athletic Association and eventually altering the rules. Among other changes, they eliminated the flying wedge and allowed the forward pass, which made the game marginally safer.

Violence accounts for much of the appeal of the game, then and now, and the history of American football suggests that fans and players are willing to tolerate injuries for the continuation of the game.

"Football appeals so strongly to the American public because it is a war game," Charles Dudley Daly, Harvard quarterback and later head coach at West Point, remarked in 1921. "The most remarkable similarity exists between the basic principles of combat in war and in football."

Perhaps this American affinity with militarism is what draws us to football and allows us to tolerate the violence embedded in the game.

Randall Balmer is a professor at Dartmouth College.