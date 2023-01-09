Dallas falls flat in regular-season finale

LANDOVER, Md. -- Dak Prescott insisted the Dallas Cowboys were worried solely about their game against Washington and had no idea what was going on in Philadelphia with the other result they would need to win the division.

"Zero awareness of what was going on over there," he said. "Couldn't get off on the right foot."

That's an understatement. Prescott completed just 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards, threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown and the Cowboys laid an egg in their final regular-season game, losing 26-6 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Despite playing their starters with Coach Mike McCarthy pledging they were playing to win, the Cowboys limped into the playoffs and a wild-card showdown at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend with Prescott on a career-long seven-game interception streak.

"That wasn't us," guard Zack Martin said. "Do this again, we'll be sitting at home next week."

Beyond getting picked off by Kendall Fuller on the pick-6, Prescott was wildly inaccurate and the Dallas offense had just 169 total yards and went 4 of 17 on third down before he was replaced by Cooper Rush in garbage time.

"This is not about one guy," McCarthy said. "You can't look at our offensive performance and blame it on one guy. Plenty to go around."

Prescott used choice words to describe perhaps his worst game of the season and was at a loss to explain what went wrong. He finished the season tied with Houston's Davis Mills for the most interceptions in the league with 15.

"That stinks," Prescott said. "Fourteen completions, yeah, not good enough. Period."

This was not exactly how the Cowboys (12-5) figured things would go with a chance, albeit small, to win the NFC East if Philadelphia lost at home to the also playoff-bound New York Giants, who were resting several regulars and starting a third-string quarterback.

While the Eagles took care of their business to lock up the division title and earn the conference's top seed and a first-round bye, Dallas lost to Washington's third QB to start a game the season: a rookie making his NFL debut.

Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin among his 11 of 19 passing for 169 yards and ran for another among his 35 yards rushing. The fifth-round pick out of North Carolina became the first Washington rookie QB to throw and run for a TD in a game since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

"It is about the QB making plays they're supposed to make, and every now and then when you need a big play, make a big play," Coach Ron Rivera said. "That's what we need to get to."

Howell also connected on a 52-yard completion with McLaurin, who set a career high for receiving yards in a season. Eliminated from playoff contention last week after Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a loss to Cleveland, the Commanders (8-8-1) ended a four-game winless stretch and avoided a third consecutive losing season in as many years with Rivera in charge of football operations.

"We feel like we're headed in the right direction," Rivera said.

Dallas0600--6

Washington7676--26

First quarter

Was--McLaurin 16 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:08.

Second quarter

Was--Fuller 29 interception return (kick failed), 12:38.

Dal--Lamb 15 pass from Prescott (kick failed), :06.

Third quarter

Was--Howell 9 run (Slye kick), 1:49.

Fourth quarter

Was--FG Slye 29, 14:19.

Was--FG Slye 22, 5:19.

A--62,814.

DalWas

First downs1016

Total Net Yards182309

Rushes-yards27-6441-151

Passing118158

Punt Returns4-137-55

Kickoff Returns2-511-27

Interceptions Ret.1-01-29

Comp-Att-Int14-38-111-19-1

Sacked-Yards Lost1-103-11

Punts10-47.87-45.571

Fumbles-Lost2-11-0

Penalties-Yards6-742-10

Time of Possession23:4836:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Dallas, Davis 5-19, Pollard 7-19, Prescott 6-16, Elliott 8-10, Anger 1-0. Washington, Patterson 17-78, Howell 5-35, Williams 14-32, Bonnafon 3-8, Rogers 1-2, Samuel 1-(minus 4).

PASSING--Dallas, Prescott 14-37-1-128, C.Rush 0-1-0-0. Washington, Howell 11-19-1-169.

RECEIVING--Dallas, Lamb 5-52, Schultz 4-33, Hilton 2-19, N.Brown 1-10, Gallup 1-10, Ferguson 1-4. Washington, McLaurin 3-74, Dotson 3-72, Thomas 2-16, Williams 2-9, Samuel 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Washington, Slye 52, Slye 31.

A spectator holds up a sign in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) missed catching the ball as he is covered by Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs with the ball and is stopped by Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) and cornerback Danny Johnson (36) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrating his touchdown after making an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) greet one another on the field at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 26-6. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaving the field at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 26-6. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 26-6. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

