Few changes expected from new waters of U.S. rule amid lingering questions

WASHINGTON -- A federal rule defining protections for bodies of water is not likely to result in significant regulatory changes affecting Arkansas waterways, but questions remain about these protections.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army announced the revised "waters of the United States" definition on Dec. 30, clarifying which water bodies are protected under the Clean Water Act. Federal officials stated the rule is based on a definition in effect before 2015 with changes stemming from U.S. Supreme Court decisions among other factors.

The new rule is the latest matter in a saga regarding water protections. The Obama administration sought to expand the types of protected waterways, while the Trump administration looked to reduce protections. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the definition with opinions to be released later this year.

"As far as being concerned this rule represents a large change from the pre-2015 rule, I -- personally, after reading it and comparing it to the pre-2015 regulatory landscape -- I don't think there is a huge change," Brigit Rollins, a staff attorney at the nonpartisan National Agricultural Law Center in Fayetteville, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Congress approved the Clean Water Act in 1972 to address water quality and pollutant discharge. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a regulatory definition of "waters of the United States" in 1986, which includes waters used for travel and commerce.

In 2006, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a plurality opinion affecting how officials consider what wetlands are under the "waters of the United States" definition. Four justices, led by Justice Antonin Scalia, stated a wetland would be under the "waters of the United States" rule if there is unbroken water with a waterway defined under the rule.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, in a concurring opinion, wrote the Clean Water Act needs to include flexibility for determining if a wetland is protected, stating officials must consider if a body affects the chemical, physical or biological integrity of downstream waterway.

"Following that 2006 opinion, EPA issued memoranda that directed its employees to follow that significant nexus test, and then various courts -- when the issue arose -- tended to rely on Justice Kennedy's significant nexus test as well," Rollins said.

When the Obama administration announced new regulations in 2015 expanding the kinds of waterways and wetlands under protection, Arkansas was among the states that challenged the definition. Officials used the pre-2015 rule until the Trump administration issued new guidance in 2020 limiting the kinds of protected water bodies.

Eric Fuselier, an environmental project scientist with the engineering firm Olsson, said the Trump administration failed to consider the environmental risks with smaller bodies of water in introducing its rule.

"There are plenty of ephemeral streams that have a significant nexus or they do have enough water flowing through them that if a contaminant or pollutant or something like that was placed into that stream, it could have an impact on the nation's waters downstream," he said.

A federal judge in Arizona threw out the Trump-era rule in 2021, and agencies returned to using the definition in effect from 1986 to 2015. The Biden administration rule incorporates the tests established in the 2006 Supreme Court case into the existing rule.

"It's going to take a little bit of time to see how this shakes out, of course, because how the rule gets implemented, there could be some surprises," Rollins said.

"In Arkansas, it's going to stay relatively similar to what was in place before, purely because this rule is so similar to those 1986 regulations, and there really was only about a little over a year when those 1986 regulations were not in effect in Arkansas."

Fuselier stated the new rule is a balance between environmental and economic issues.

"A lot of the tug-of-war back and forth has been trying to find that happy medium between conservation, public health and land use managers," he said. "Trying to find a middle ground, I think, is going to be important."

Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation have criticized the revised definition. Republican Sen. John Boozman, of Rogers, called the final rule a continuation of "the Biden administration's attack on rural America."

"Instead of maintaining sound policy and providing Arkansas farmers, ranchers and landowners with certainty and predictability, they will once again find themselves in Washington's crosshairs," he said in a Dec. 30 release.

"We all agree we need clean water, but this rule is more about expanding the authority of unelected federal bureaucrats instead of protecting this resource. We've successfully fought the overreach of a similar policy by the Obama administration and I will be just as relentless in pursuing a reversal of this regulation."

Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs criticized the announcement in a release through the Congressional Western Caucus, a group of lawmakers focused on agricultural and environmental issues. Crawford called the change a "massive land grab that will expand federal control to ponds, puddles, and even ditches all under the false pretense that it will make our waters cleaner." Westerman promised House Republicans would try to overturn the rule.

Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman said in a statement he has concerns about the rule's impact on the state's agriculture industry.

"A sustainable water source is essential to America's food supply. No one understands and protects that better than the farmers and ranchers who rely on water for food production every day," he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"The latest updates to the Waters of the United States rule are disappointing for Arkansas producers, expanding the federal government's authority without providing any measurable improvements to water quality, all while adding to the record prices consumers now pay to feed their families."

The revised definition could be affected by pending U.S. Supreme Court opinions. Justices heard arguments in October related to an Idaho couple's effort to build a home on land containing what federal officials determined to be protected wetlands.

"Depending on how the court rules, it's possible that this new WOTUS rule could be implemented differently, or EPA may need to go in and make some additional revisions based on what the court says," Rollins said. "That part is up in the air, and I think that certainly anyone in Arkansas concerned or interested in WOTUS should keep that in mind."

Multiple Arkansas officials and groups filed briefs urging the nation's high court to reverse a lower court decision upholding the EPA's authority. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined other state attorneys general in a brief against Kennedy's "significant nexus" test.

Rutledge's office did not return the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's request for comment. Rutledge is preparing to become Arkansas' new lieutenant governor, with current Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin set to take over the attorney general's office.

In an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Griffin noted he opposed the Obama administration's expansion of the definition while a member of Congress. Griffin served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

He also remains committed to keeping Arkansas in the Supreme Court challenge.

"The Biden Administration's final rule reverses important progress made in recent years, will be harmful to our economy, especially our farmers and ranchers, and I stand ready to vigorously oppose it," he said.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Oklahoma Rep. Sam Graves led Republican colleagues on a similar "friend of the court" brief against the lower court decision. All six members of Arkansas' congressional delegation were among the signees.

The Arkansas Farm Bureau signed a "friend of the court" brief with other state farm bureau organizations. Arkansas Cattlemen's Association and the Arkansas Forestry Association supported separate briefs.

The Supreme Court will publish its opinions before its term ends this summer. Rollins said the court's ruling could affect how agencies implement the new rule, noting the EPA may have to revise the finalized rule depending on the outcome.

"I think after that, we'll have a better idea of how durable this rule is going to be," she said.