Foundation paves the way for Bella Vista library parking lot expansion

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation has voted to move forward with expanding the parking lot at the library.

Susan Santos, treasurer and contributions coordinator for the library foundation, explained, "When we expanded the building a couple of years ago, part of the plan was to expand the parking lot, but we didn't have the money, so we turned it into a couple of phases, so that's the phase we're in now."

She continued, "We got some pretty shocking bids. Some were 10% of the cost of the building itself. We thought that was excessive, and we didn't have the money, so we kept working on it."

She said the foundation recently accepted a bid from Frank Roughton of R & R Backhoe Services for almost $80,000. Some of the work will be done by the construction company, and some, such as landscaping, pavement marking and signs, will be done by the foundation, she said. The cost of this part of the project is estimated at $13,000.

"We do have the promise of a loan should some strange, unforeseen circumstances arise that this would cost a considerable amount more," she said.

Santos said it would be two-and-a-half to three months before the project will begin, depending on weather, but the parking lot will only take a few weeks to complete. The expansion will add between 22 and 24 spaces -- not quite double its current size, but "a significant increase," she said.

"We know it's too crowded, but we've lived with it this long," she said. "We can live with it a little longer just to get it done right."

She added the foundation thought about putting in a gravel parking lot for the time being and going back with asphalt later but decided that would not be safe for elderly people to be walking on or for mothers with children in strollers, so the parking lot will be asphalt.

"We are so grateful to the people of Bella Vista and the surrounding areas that have donated to get this job done," she said.

For the building itself, more than 95% was raised locally, she said. This year, the community has raised more than $22,000, she added.

"People are very generous and very good to their library, and we hope we're good to them," she said.

"Some of the funds we have available now are thanks to the Friends of the Library," she added. "They have a used bookstore inside the library. They deserve kudos."

She concluded, "I am thrilled. The overall expansion was first announced in 2010. I've been working on it since then. I am just thrilled that we'll get this done."