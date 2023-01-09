Ignorance and slavery





The most important claim in the left's critique of the American experience is that that experience was illegitimate from the outset because of slavery.

That so many Americans believe that claim tells us a great deal about our loss of historical knowledge and perspective (along with our ignorance regarding the practice of slavery here and elsewhere).

Slavery was not "original" to America, or even the Americas. It was practiced in the vast majority of societies around the world throughout time, including before 1776 (or 1619) by indigenous tribes in both North and South America. Many of the slave traders were Africans or Muslims and the practice continued in Africa, the Middle East and many other places long after it was abolished here.

The only thing that was different about slavery in America was that we were the only society to proclaim a set of political principles that directly contradicted it (leaving us vulnerable to charges of hypocrisy in a way others weren't). It was only because American society was founded upon the principles of freedom and equality that slavery became so much more controversial and shameful here than elsewhere.

Slavery in one form or another was generally practiced without apology or qualms of conscience in other places because in no other places could be found anything resembling our experiment in self-government, equality and freedom.

Those who condemn the founders for not abolishing slavery when they had the opportunity also fail to realize that no such opportunity existed in 1787. The delegates from the Southern states would have adamantly resisted any effort to eradicate the practice at the constitutional convention, and if abolition had somehow made its way into the resulting Constitution, there wouldn't have been the necessary votes for its ratification (ratification required support from nine of the 13 states, meaning that at least one Southern slave-holding state would have had to approve, and all knew that none would).

Had there been no Constitution, the Articles of Confederation would have remained in place, with a vastly greater deference to state authority that would have made it easier rather than more difficult to sustain slavery in the Southern states.

The founders were thus, in Abraham Lincoln's words, forced to reluctantly tolerate slavery "out of necessity" because it was the price paid in return for the ratification of the document which would later contain a formal mechanism (the 13th Amendment) for its eventual abolition.

Along these lines, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was widely criticized not too long ago for claiming that "no one had questioned" slavery before the Declaration of Independence and it was only the American Revolution that caused people to begin to do so.

Overstatement perhaps, but also much closer to the truth in its essentials than DeSantis' critics: Far from delegitimizing the American founding, the American founding did more than any other event to delegitimize various forms of servitude, including chattel slavery.

That some of the founders were slave owners and that the practice tragically persisted in America well into the next century (and necessitated the bloodiest war in our history to finally eradicate) doesn't contradict the fact that establishing the concept of the free society wherein citizens enjoy unalienable rights was the single greatest contribution that they made to humanity, one that had barely existed, even in theory, before them.

To the extent that the ideas that animated the Declaration of Independence and Constitution gradually and beneficially spread to virtually all parts of the world thereafter, that spread made the maintenance of all forms of tyranny and oppression, including the injustice of human bondage, that much more difficult.

Ideas indeed have consequences, and the most powerful political ideas in the history of human experience came out of 1776, and the most important of those was that freedom and all forms of servitude are incompatible.

We are thus left with the question of which is more important in our historical scale of moral assessments: that some of the founders were slave-owners or that the founding set in train a great historical process that led to the abolition of slavery itself.

For purposes of virtue-signaling in the present, there is, of course, no need to know anything about history or institutions and practices across time and place; it is sufficient to smugly dismiss all that went before (as if our beliefs and practices can't someday be just as easily dismissed).

The end result is to destroy the foundational principles that allowed us to make progress from a backward then to a more enlightened now.

When we tear down statues of Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and James Madison because of their personal failings, as judged by the standards of our times rather than theirs, we only serve to undermine the legacy of democracy, equality and freedom they bequeathed us and which has proved so crucial to the spread of human rights (and the eradication of evils such as slavery). We essentially dismantle the very mechanism by which progress of all kinds has been made possible.

And if we reject the liberal values of the American founding, what, precisely, do we replace them with?

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



