• Ferdinand Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines, replaced without explanation military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, after four months of a three-year term, with his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, who was expected to retire from the military next month.

• Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, who was fired, she said, over reporting on the Department of Health and Human Resources, announced on Twitter she was hired by the Beckley-based newspaper The Register-Herald to report on West Virginia's coming legislative session.

• Jason Miyares, Virginia's attorney general, said his Office of Civil Rights is investigating the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County over its failure to timely notify students of a commendation they received in a scholarship competition and the school's recently overhauled admissions policies.

• Archbishop Georgios, head of Cyprus' Orthodox Church, formally assumed his new duties after an enthronement ceremony evoking the splendor of centuries of Byzantine tradition before an audience of clergy from around the world with the notable exception of the Russian church.

• Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, vowed to fight his own City Hall -- again -- after he was ticketed for rats at his Brooklyn townhouse last month, one day after appearing remotely before a hearing officer to get a $300 summons for rats at his property dismissed.

• John Kennedy, a Republican, told supporters in an email that he will not run for governor of Louisiana this year after winning a second six-year term to the U.S. Senate last year, saying, "Senator and Governor are very different jobs."

• James Verna, project engineer for North Wildwood, N.J., which has sued the state over an order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes, said, "We are now at the point where one moderate storm or even just a couple smaller storms will result in a breach" of the dunes protecting the community's critical infrastructure.

• Ben Sasse, a Republican who is retiring as a Nebraska U.S. senator to become president of the University of Florida, said he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported during his eight years in office.