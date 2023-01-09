JPs to work on NWA jail solutions

BENTONVILLE -- A new Benton County subcommittee will study solutions for detention and courts.

County Judge Barry Moehring announced the creation of the Detention and Courts Facilities Subcommittee and named Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards its chairman, according to a county news release Friday.

The committee was established at the Benton County Quorum Court's organizational meeting Thursday night.

An organizational meeting is held at the beginning of the two-year election term to set times and places of each committee meeting and Quorum Court meeting and to name chairmen for the Finance Committee and Committee of the Whole.

Justices of the Peace Brian Armas, Carrie Perrien Smith, Joseph Bollinger, Richard McKeehan, Ron Homeyer and Danny McCrackin will be the subcommittee's other members, according to the release. No meeting times have been set for the subcommittee.

The county needs to examine options that address crowding at the Benton County jail on Southwest 14th Street. Voters in November rejected two questions that dealt with jail expansion.

"We will have some unique challenges particularly with addressing the needs at our detention facilities," Moehring said in the release.

The new subcommittee will help guide officials as they move forward with jail expansion plans, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said in the release.

"Our current facilities are not sufficient and will not withstand the growth of Benton County," he said. "The subcommittee is a critical step in ensuring the safety of our families and preserving our quality of life here in Benton County."